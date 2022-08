It's the Lake County Flash for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday! This week's edition of the Flash features stories about 4-H Food Booth Returns to Round-Up with Extended Hours, Exciting Changes for Paisley Radio, "In a Landscape" Classical Concert in Fort Rock, and Campbell Cove's First Annual 9-Pin Shootout.

