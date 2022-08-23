Read full article on original website
ND Country Fest Announces Next Year’s 2023 Headliner
North Dakota Country Fest has made its big announcement for next year's headlining act for 2023. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
North Dakota, Scare Up Some Fun At World’s Largest Corn Maze!
That photo needed to be taken from an airplane because they couldn't get a full photo by using a drone. That's how huge the Stoney Brook Farms corn maze is this year. The maze is located outside Foley in central Minnesota just a five and a half hour jaunt from Bismarck.
Bars In North Dakota Love These Pickled Foods
Enter a bar, dive bar, saloon or other hometown watering-hole establishment while passing thru the Peace Garden State... and MORE THAN LIKELY... There are one or MORE gallon jars on the bar top with a pickled delicacy!. AND we're NOT talking just the pickled kind used for garnish either!. Pickles,...
North Dakota/Minnesota Barbecue Giant Bought By Canadians
Famous Dave's is part of blockbuster $200 million deal. It was announced Tuesday that Famous Dave's parent company BBQ Holdings was sold for $200 million to Montreal-based MTY Food Group. BBQ Holdings is also the parent to Village Inn, Granite City, Bario Queen, and other restaurants. BBQ Holdings operates over 200 franchised locations and over 100 corporate-owned stores.
This Is North Dakota’s Favorite Ice Cream Flavor
If there's anything we can all agree on, it's that ice cream is delicious. Now when we start talking about the different flavors, that's where we get into debate. Even though Summer is almost over, we can still sneak in a few more ice cream runs. Honestly, I'm the type of person who will eat ice cream no matter what the weather is. If it's snowing and I'm having a craving I'm getting it.
Should North Dakota Switch To A 4-Day School Week?
Ask just about any student and they will say less school is a good thing. Heck, ask some teachers and staff the same question and they may just give you the same answer. AND may just ENTICE educators... put an end to the staffing shortages... Or at least definitely give North Dakota a second glance!
The Top 11 Countries Providing North Dakota’s New Faces
Anytime anyone has any hateful blanket statement about immigrants and immigration in general just reply with this simple phrase... Not only poor but Catholic as well! Mel Brooks spelled out America's general distrust in the Irish in his ridiculously funny and one hundred percent inappropriate comedy Blazing Saddles. It's only 20 seconds long but watch at your own risk.
Colorful And Pest Resistant Yet Not ND State Flower
We know... North Dakota's state flower is the native Wild Prairie Rose... Don't get us wrong, we LOVE enjoying them when out checking cows... BUT what about a state flower for the rest of the folks that are confined to their gardens, flowerbeds and potted beauties? Do They Not Deserve a state flower too?
Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota
The Bismarck Bubble "burst" last night. We received some much-needed precipitation across most of south-central North Dakota early Tuesday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted for parts of Burleigh County which brought heavy rain, 60-mile-per-hour winds, and quarter-sized hail. Some of these storms really packed a punch. Rainfall totals ranged...
North Dakota: Owner Of Glasser Images Files For Bankruptcy
I'm sure you've heard about all the controversy surrounding Glasser Images. Clients and photographers have been coming forward, saying they're not getting paid and/or cannot get refunds. This has been an ongoing issue for quite some time. Coming To Light. Earlier this year, in May, North Dakota Attorney General, Drew...
6 Fantastic North Dakota Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
I know it's not quite Fall, but the season is right around the corner and I want to make sure you're prepared for all of its awesomeness. Pumpkins are a Fall essential. Maybe you plan to get some to decorate your home, or to carve, or to make some delicious pumpkin pie (my favorite), or maybe you plan to put one on your head, hop on a horse and scare the village people. -- No judgement. What I'm trying to say is pumpkins are a must.
Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME IX
They may not have started that way...but, they ended as Standing Rock, Cannonball, Belcourt, Mohall and more. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
ND Posting & Trespass Laws You Need To Know This Season!
As we all gear up for hunting seasons and enjoy those fall activities, beware there are laws that everyone needs to know and heed. Sometimes it's easy to forget when heading to the outdoors whether it's camping, hiking, fishing, or hunting that there are laws in place to preserve our state's natural habitat, make for a fair game scenario as well as protect our landowner rights.
This Small Town Named North Dakota’s Most Underrated
A travel website called Love Exploring just came out with an article on the most underrated city in each state in America. Love Exploring has numerous articles on travel not only in the United States but all over the world. They certainly seem to have some credibility looking at some...
It’s The FINAL Weekend Of North Dakota’s Renaissance Fair!
Good Sirs and Good Ladies, I implore you not to miss this most amazing weekend. Frankly, I think this will help you wrap your head around North Dakota's First Annual Rennaisance Faire! Let's hear from Salamander... “Today, I’m in charge of the maze of wonders. We have a dragon in...
North Dakotans: Would You Try These New Doritos?!
Hmmm, What Could This Household Favorite Snack Be Up Too?. Have you ever thought of or wanted such a flavored snack...?. On the radio we asked, on the app we asked, and now here too would you try these?. In North Dakota there is a guarantee when you open a...
2022’s Suckiest States To Live In? Where Does North Dakota Land?
People have been moving less and less since COVID-19. According to an article from our friends at WalletHub, only 8.4% percent of Americans moved last year in 2021. That's down significantly prior to 2020. WalletHub recently did a study comparing all 50 states and 52 indicators of liveability. Some of...
Kristen Bell And Dax Sheppard Spotted In North Dakota!
Errrmehgerd! A woman captured a photo of who she believed to be Dax Sheppard while stopping at the Tesoro gas station on Interchange Avenue in Bismarck. The woman who captured the moment, Rose Burcham-LaFountain told me the photo was taken yesterday (August 16th) at approximately 5:30 pm. Talk about being at the right place at the right time. She said she also saw his wife (Kristen Bell) and their kids in the car. Here's LaFountain's post:
Famed Conservative Speaker Candace Owens Is Coming To NoDak
Famed conservative speaker Candace Owens is coming to North Dakota. She is a best-selling author, political and cultural commentator, businesswoman, and the co-founder and President of the charitable organization BLEXIT Foundation, which is dedicated to conservative principles in urban minority communities across the United States. Candace will be speaking right...
First Montana, Now North Dakota Invaded With This Pest
This summer has brought its share of ups and downs from the weather to lack of rain to an abundance of rain, not that we are complaining, to excessive heat to record low temperatures. But this one is not about the weather. Those ARE NOT STORM CLOUDS on the Western...
