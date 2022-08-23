Read full article on original website
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas College Steers of Tyler, Texas, Football Season 2022, return to gridiron with a new coachTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd locationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX
As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
Host A Fun Neighborhood Block Party In Tyler, Texas For National Night Out
How well do you actually know your neighbors? How well do you actually know the Tyler Police officers or your town's local officers that patrol your neighborhood? If you're like most neighbors you don't know them all, you can change that though on Tuesday, October 4th. When you host a...
For Sale, Custom Log Home With 80 Acres in Hawkins, Texas Looks Great
There is something about the look of a log home that is just so inviting and cozy which is why it didn’t take long for me to love this custom home built in Hawkins, Texas. It’s a smaller East Texas town but not far from either Tyler or Longview but this home also has 79.2 acres of land surrounding the beautiful home so plenty of room for you to enjoy your privacy.
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Actually Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
Let’s Hope That Retiming Of Signals In Tyler, Texas Helps Traffic Flow
When you think about it, living in Tyler, Texas isn't all that bad. We have nearly every retail outlet and restaurant option available to us, just like the major metropolitan areas to our west and southwest have, there isn't a lot of crime, there are many outdoor activities to get involved in, and the residents are extremely friendly along with many other things including access to healthcare.
How Do You Report A Burned Out Street Light In Tyler, Texas? It’s Easy.
They are there to light the way and most of the time you don't even notice them until they're out. I'm talking about street lights. They line our streets and highways and hang over the roadway to illuminate the roads and intersections throughout Tyler and East Texas every single night to make driving and walking along the street a bit safer.
Why’s There a Dead, Dirty Vulture Hanging from a Derrick in Kilgore?
Well, first of all it's neither dead nor dirty. Secondly no need to make a call about it. According to Kilgore, TX Police Department, the vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza will be there for the foreseeable future. I love me some Kilgore, unfortunately I haven't driven through...
Not Everyone Happy with This New Chuck Norris ‘iWatch Texas’ School PSA
He's a pop culture icon, the star of countless marital arts movies, and of course he is Walker, Texas Ranger; now Chuck Norris is the spokesperson for a new PSA for School Safety Tip System ‘iWatch Texas' and we want to know what folks in Tyler, TX think about it.
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
Thanks to ’22 Drought, Huge Dinosaur Tracks Appear in the Paluxy River 3 Hours From Tyler, TX
There aren't too many silver linings when it comes to droughts, but I think we can chalk this up as one. Thanks to our severe lack of rain in the Lone Star State this year, once submerged massive dinosaur tracks can be see in the Paluxy River, roughly three hours from Tyler, TX.
Man Shares Video of Flooded First Monday Trade Days Area in Canton, TX
A Tyler Man shared a video on his Facebook page this morning that captured a flooded First Monday Trade Days area in Canton, Texas. Well, many East Texans have been hoping, willing, praying, and even considering doing rain dances over the past few weeks as people all over our areas have been desperate for rain.
The Long Overdue Rain is Welcomed in East Texas Just Not the Damage
The prayers and/or rain dances have worked with some much needed sky water falling on East Texas. It has been a while since we've seen this amount of rain which has lead to a pretty big drought in the area. The problem with not getting rain in a while is some unexpected damage that comes along with it. Such has been the case in Winona, Texas today as a small tornado caused some damage in town.
Pharmaceutical Company President Guilty In Texas Counterfeit “Lean” Conspiracy
If you're familiar with Houston hip hop culture then you know "Lean" aka Purple Drank, aka Sizzurp, aka Dirty Sprite among other names became relatively popular in the late 90’s when rappers and other artists were referencing the drink in their music. Lean is an illicit substance made with...
Former Mayor Of Athens, TX Guilty Of Federal Child Obscenity Violations
Last year, the city of Athens, TX was rocked with the shocking news of the city's mayor being arrested by Longview Police for online solicitation of a Minor and sexual conduct forcing his immediate resignation from his position. He recently had his day in federal court on those charges. The...
Jacksonville, Texas Man Who Held Family at Gun Point Has Been Arrested
We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
Sad! Couple Burglarize and Burn Home in Anderson County, Texas
It’s not uncommon to hear of some crazy crime stories here in East Texas but there was one crime that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office had to report to last week that even they wanted to share on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday, August 17th when the sheriff’s department first received a 911 call about a burglary in progress on the 1500 block of ACR 385.
The Players Choir Wants To Score A Win On America’s Got Talent
If you're a fan of the hit TV show "America's Got Talent" then you've seen the amazing performances put on by The Players Choir, made up of retired and active NFL players. For fourteen years, the Players Choir has been one of the most anticipated performances during Super Bowl Weekend. Making its debut in 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona at the 9th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration (SBGC), the choir launched with more than 40 active and former players.
Illegal Dumping, Racing, And More Led To 34 Gregg Co. Weekend Arrests
Judging from the information that the Gregg County Sheriff's office released throughout the weekend, authorities in Gregg County were out patrolling and making our roads safer this weekend. Longview Police made several arrests involving driving under the influence, driving without a license, and uninsured motorists, and then there were three individuals arrested for something I hadn't seen in a while, racing on a highway.
New Program Allows City of Tyler Employees to Bring Babies to Work
A new program has been put in place for City of Tyler, Texas employees that will allow them to bring their babies to work. And from what we can see so far, it seems to be working out very well!. We love seeing the City of Tyler take this practical...
[PHOTOS] Tyler, TX Police Ask if You’ve Seen This Alleged Home Depot Thief?
The Tyler, Texas Police Department is currently looking for a man who reportedly stole from the Home Depot location off of Old Jacksonville Highway. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Tyler, Texas where he allegedly swiped two large wire bundles before hopping into a big, black SUV and riding off into the sunset on July 31.
