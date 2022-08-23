Read full article on original website
A fan wanted to know if Danny DeVito is going to be in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Hercules,” and the 77-year-old actor’s reaction was priceless. “If they don’t put me in that, they don’t have a hair on their a–,” DeVito said in a segment of Wired’s “The Web’s Most Asked Questions” on Wednesday. He added, “I am the live-action ‘Hercules’!”
Some things are worth the wait, and that’s definitely the case with new Disney films that fans have been anticipating for months (and sometimes years). But fans are growing more and more excited about the upcoming release of Disney’s newest live-action remake, which will make its way to the Disney+ streaming platform in September.
Over the past several years, it seems that live-action remakes have become the heart of Disney. Yes, there have been some great original movies like Encanto and Turning Red, but live-action remakes appear to be Disney’s bread and butter. Over the past 5 years, there have been more than half a dozen live-actions remakes, like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Mulan and nearly 20 have been announced for the upcoming years. Live-action remakes are becoming more controversial, as people compare them to the original films, and others want more original content to come from one of the most creative companies in existence.
Disney's live action Pinocchio hits Disney+ September 8.
As it prepares to release another teaser for its Addams Family series Wednesday, streaming service Netflix shares a new snapshot of the ghoulish family. “Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” Netflix declared in its latest Twitter post. “Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”
Disney Plus’ attempts to completely dominate the streaming market with originals are heating up, with reports of a new King Kong series headed to the platform. Thanks to the complex legal rights around one of cinema’s first monsters, Disney has been able to swoop in and develop its own version of the iconic primate. A new report from Deadline suggests that King Kong (working title) is currently in development at Disney as a streaming exclusive series.
For fifteen years now there's been a lingering question for some Disney franchises, where is National Treasure 3? Talks about a sequel focusing on Nicolas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates have been ongoing ever since then but nothing concrete has ever come up. Once Disney+ confirmed that a National Treasure TV series was headed to the streamer, and wouldn't feature Cage's character, it seemed like maybe the time had passed; but speaking in a new interview to promote Top Gun: Maverick with ComicBook.com series producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that a script for National Treasure 3 has been written and they're just waiting on Cage to approve it.
Netflix will be streaming a new series based on the classic Addams Family characters, with a new teaser just released a few days ago. The streamer will be serving up paranormal fun with Wednesday. The series centers on the Addams Family member as a teen, played by Scream star Jenna Ortega. The show is being overseen by one of the spookiest directors around, Tim Burton. With films like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Sleepy Hollow, Burton seems like the perfect fit for an Addams Family show.
It’s been 25 years since Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella premiered to more than 60 million viewers on the ABC network’s anthology series, The Wonderful World of Disney. Now, the 1997 live action remake of Cinderella, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, is finally available for streaming, thanks to Disney+. In a special 20/20 episode that aired to commemorate the film’s 25th anniversary, Brandy reflected on how special it was to share the screen with her idol. “My dreams when I was a young girl (were) to be a singer, have my own band and meet Whitney Houston,” Brandy said, during the...
When it comes to debating the best franchise, fans will gauge the box office, how many films it has, the acting within each movie, and even the overall style. But while some claim it is Star Wars and others point to the classics like Indiana Jones, it’s hard to compete with The Addams Family. Created back in 1938 by cartoonist Charles Addams, the charming but odd family went from a single-panel story to a full-fledged show that many continue to watch today. Not to mention, The Addams Family was adapted into several films, a video game, and a hit Broadway musical. And with Netflix on the verge of their new series, Wednesday, it seems The Addams Family is ready to entertain a new generation of fans.
Netflix has ordered a limited series adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel “The Perfect Couple.” Jenna Lamia (“Good Girls,” “My Best Friend’s Exorcism”) will adapt the book for the screen and serve as executive producer and showrunner. 21 Laps will produce via the company’s overall deal with Netflix, with The Jackal Group also onboard to produce. Netflix has given the series a six-episode order. In the show, which is described as a soapy mystery, it’s Fourth of July weekend and Celeste Otis is about to marry the perfect man, who just so happens to be from the wealthiest family on...
The One and Only…”Pinocchio” is coming to life with the new live-action film on Disney+ on September 8. The first trailer of the upcoming film was released today. Check out the trailer from Disney’s Twitter below:. The remake of the classic 1883 children’s book stars Benjamin...
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
The first teaser trailer for Empire Of Light, starring Olivia Colman, has been released. You can watch it below. Directed by Sam Mendes (1917, Skyfall), the upcoming film tells the story of a romance that takes place in a scenic old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s Kaos has its Medusa. Entourage star Debi Mazar will play the coveted role in the upcoming mythological series from End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell, joining an ensemble cast including Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer and David Thewlis. Goldblum will play Zeus, Deadline recently revealed, having replaced Hugh Grant due to schedule availabilities. Other cast confirmed include Aurora Perrineau as lead, Cliff Curtis, Killian Scott, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola and Stanley Townsend. The show from Chernobyl producer Sister and Anthem is currently filming in Spain and is described as a “bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, life and...
Tom Hanks is set to star in the live-action Pinocchio movie, and Disney+ has unveiled the first look!. The streamer released its first trailer for the remake of the 1940 animated film of the same name, and it's giving a more in-depth look at what fans can expect to see from the film.
If you were presented with a list of names involved in 1994’s genre-bending Wolf, but given no clue as to the title or context of the movie itself, then you’d probably be left imagining a hard-hitting prestige drama or broad character study of some description. After all, EGOT...
Disney's live-action remakes of classic children's cartoons continues next month. On the heels of Aladdin, Mulan, and The Lion King comes Pinocchio, a real-life retelling of the famous tale. Like the aforementioned live-action adaptations who utilized the talents of Will Smith, Jet Li, and Beyoncé, Pinocchio has assembled an A-List ensemble to stand behind Benjamin Evan Ainsworth's titular puppet. Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and more round out the supporting cast, while legendary director Robert Zemeckis helms the project.
Shrek may be one of the most popular animated movies of all time, but early test footage for the DreamWorks production was pure nightmare fuel. We know ogres are supposed to be scary, but the footage that’s surfaced from initial concepts of the 2000s movie is like something from a twisted horror movie.
A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A JAZZMAN’S BLUES unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South. Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold. The film features an original song performed by Ruth B., songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner & two-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen. See the trailer inside…
