I am so discussed by this! I think Lee should be voted out of office! In my opinion he has no right to put the life of something that isn't even a baby yet over the life of the woman!
Where does the state intend to put all of these babies? Who do they think are going to have to pay for the services required for state orphanages? Remember the last study done was in 2017. At that time, Tennessee almost had an even 10k abortions per year. So let's be generous and say the state will have 5k newborns to deal with. There are no facilities, let alone any plans to build, furnish and hire professional employees to serve at the non existant orphanage. Within the next 18 months there will be 5k babies in the states care. Please don't expect all of these babies will be completely without serious medical afflictions that will require extraordinary means to take place. Again, where will this take place and at who's expense? Contrary to popular belief there aren't that many folks looking to adopt a child or 2 or 3 or 10. Remember that there are more than 20 other states that will be feeling this same bountiful joy. Be ready for tax increases by your local counties.
