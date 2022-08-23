Read full article on original website
Two small-cap energy stocks with a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score Tool
Selecting energy stocks could be a tedious task because of the volatility of the sector. With the help of the TipRanks tool, we have chosen two such stocks that have the potential to beat the market returns. Oil and gas companies, Rockhopper Exploration (GB:RKH) and Hurricane Energy (GB:HUR) have a...
Could EV Stocks Rise Along with U.S. Battery Manufacturing Capacity?
EV stocks have underperformed this year due to higher battery and other component costs. EV makers and battery manufacturers are aggressively ramping up capacity, which should drive down costs and support mass adoption. Regardless of regulatory support and strong demand, EV stocks have underperformed this year. For context, Tesla stock...
Is Uber Stock (NYSE:UBER) a Buy Ahead of Its Profitability Push?
Uber’s latest quarterly revenue beat was outstanding. With free cash flow positivity and GAAP profits in sight, Uber seems poised to drive much higher, thanks in part to its Uber One subscription offering. Shares of Uber (UBER) are starting to find their legs after surging 45% off their June...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Let’s discover why FRHC, PDD, IONS, CTLT, and TELL stocks were the major market movers in Monday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Freedom Holding...
Here’s What Makes Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Appealing
The Canadian alternative asset management firm is making all the right decisions to ensure its long-term growth. Alternative asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) is known for investing in capital projects, with the most recent being a $30 billion deal with Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC). Even though the stock has lost 16.3% so far this year, the company’s strategy of making the right investment decisions to ensure its long-term growth increases the appeal of BAM.A stock.
‘Trade With Caution,’ Says Oppenheimer; Here Are 2 Stocks to Consider
Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments regarding the central bank’s intention to curb inflation even if it causes “some pain” spooked the markets on Friday. And according to Ari Wald, Head of Technical Analysis at Oppenheimer, there are other worrying indicators. “The S&P 500’s rejection from its...
2 Top Wells Fargo Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%
“Don’t Fight the Fed” was chapter 4 in investing legend Martin Zweig’s landmark book Winning on Wall Street. Zweig dedicated 40 pages to explain readers why they should “go with the flow” with respect to the Fed’s trend. As we heard from Fed Chair...
Crypto Investor? You Can Now Conduct Research on TipRanks
If you want to know which cryptocurrencies to buy, TipRanks can now help you with your research. You can conduct research for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash on TipRanks, with fifty more currencies coming by the end of 2022. Here’s how to use TipRanks to conduct crypto research....
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
The Federal Reserve is not slowing down with its interest-rate hiking campaign anytime soon, and this is making investors reassess their portfolios again, wiping out the August gains from the market. U.S. stock futures dipped on Monday morning as investors gauged Friday’s update from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Why This 5-Star Analyst is Bullish on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock
Synopsys engages in the manufacturing of EDA software tools, a sub-segment in the semiconductor industry with remarkable underlying strength and opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur articulates his reasons for being bullish on the stock. Software company Synopsys (SNPS) is one of the three major vendors of electronic design automation...
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock: Here’s What to Expect from Q2 Results
ChargePoint’s second-quarter results may be impacted by supply chain issues and increased input costs. However, in the long run, the company may be able to beat these headwinds and turn profitable. ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) is scheduled to release its results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 (ending July...
2 Stocks to Hedge Your Portfolio Against Inflation: XOM and MPW
Despite high inflation, a few stocks remain unfazed and act as solid hedges. Here we’ll focus on one stock from the energy space (higher commodity prices to support energy stocks) and a REIT (with inflation-protected cash flows) to counter the negative impact of inflation on the portfolio. As opposed...
Here’s Why Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is the Hottest Stock This Week
This week we are highlighting Ziff Davis stock, a consistent performer with a proven M&A strategy and some well-known brands under its ever-expanding umbrella. A number of names are beginning to look attractive in the current environment, and this week, we are putting the spotlight on Ziff Davis (ZD), which just might be the next hidden gem investors are looking for. One might wonder why we are highlighting a stock that has lost more than a quarter of its value so far in 2022 and still has a short interest of nearly 8%, which indicates that bears are still in the play here. The answer lies in ZD’s business model and strategy.
Centamin stock: the gold miner for your safe returns
After falling revenues and dull performance in 2021, the gold miner Centamin is looking at better production and guidance numbers for the future. Is this the right time to buy?. Centamin (GB:CEY) is a mining company that deals in the exploration and development of gold. It is headquartered in Jersey...
Here’s How the SEC’s New Rules Could Impact ESG Stocks
The SEC is taking rapid strides in the ESG space with new rules for investment participants and corporates. As a result, the spotlight on ESG names continues to get brighter. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is focusing on making the right climate risk information available to stockholders, so that they can make the right decisions. It has proposed rules to improve disclosures from investment advisers and investment companies, as well as rules related to corporate emissions. However, a number of names, including Blackrock (BLK), Microsoft (MSFT) (GB:0QYP), and Salesforce (CRM) (GB:0QYJ), have made some suggestions.
Here’s Why Alphabet Stock is an Outstanding Value Play
Alphabet stock continues to be one of the most intriguing value plays in the big-tech scene. With enviable growth drivers that could disrupt industry rivals, GOOG stock seems like a magnificent investment. Shares of online search behemoth Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) are attempting to stage a recovery from a 30% decline from...
Killam Apartment REIT: Is This “Strong Buy” Stock Worth Buying?
Killam Apartment REIT has earned a Strong Buy from analysts, who think that the stock has upside potential from here. A 4% dividend yield is a good starting point, but there are other factors that make KMP.UN stock an attractive investment. Killam Apartment REIT (TSE: KMP.UN) has been a solid...
Anglo Pacific delivers record performance as royalty income increases
Royalty firm Anglo Pacific delivered a strong performance in its first half results of 2022, driven by a jump in its royalty income. Anglo Pacific Group (GB: APF) pleased shareholders by posting a 303% increase in its portfolio contribution of $92.8 million in the first half. The pre-tax profit during the period increased from $11.2 million to $130 million. The company benefited from a surge in coal prices following the Russia-Ukraine war.
AMD vs. NVDA: Why AMD Stock Seems More Attractive
Chipmaker stocks were hot in the years leading up to the pandemic, but supply-chain issues struck many of them down, restraining sales and squeezing their gross margins. However, this comparison of two previously hot semiconductor stocks reveals why AMD looks significantly better than NVDA and why this year’s sell-off could offer an attractive entry point.
The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
This week’s earning reports will shed a light on the retail sector, Chinese internet segment, cyber-security sphere and the semiconductor industry. Investors will get a clearer picture when Best Buy, Baidu, Broadcom, CrowdStrike and Lululemon will publish reports later this week. Earnings season is getting into its final stretch...
