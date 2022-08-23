ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

DWTS fans think controversial Real Housewives star has secretly joined the season 31 cast after spotting new ‘clue’

By Brittany Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yKOT_0hSN8iPq00

DANCING With The Stars fans think they have figured out a controversial contestant that might be on the upcoming season.

Clues hinting that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke may make an appearance have surfaced online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZjia_0hSN8iPq00
Dancing With the Stars may have a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member join the upcoming season Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YH0z_0hSN8iPq00
Sutton Stracke is that star, however, she has come under fire recently for comments she made about race Credit: Getty

An anonymous source left a tip on the website Bravo and Cocktails about her possible ballroom stint.

The insider said: "ABC has signed the newest southern fan favorite of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills up to dance on Dancing With The Stars, her huge popularity and quirky personality will keep people entertained next season."

The website did confirm that this tip was sent in through their contact form by an anonymous person.

Fans ran to the comments section to share their wild theories on who the Housewife may be.

One said: "Sutton and I’m already embarrassed for her," while another added, "Sutton. She does have ballet in her background," said another.

A third chimed in: "Sutton! Good for her."

"Now that would make me watch," commented one user fan.

A follower wrote: "Love this for Sutton! I'm worried about her ankles though."

The "southern fan favorite" clue in the tip points to her because the Georgia native considers herself "a southern debutante-turned-Beverly Hills-socialite."

SUTTON UNDER FIRE

The reality TV star may come with some controversy behind her if she joins this season.

In season 11 of RHOBH, she and castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff got into an argument when Sutton said she didn't "see color."

Crystal replied: "Are you that girl? Tell me you're not that girl."

Sutton didn't seem understand why her comment came across as insensitive.

The women seemed to have made amends and were friends again when season 12 premiered.

However, her comment resurfaced and Crystal told Garcelle Beauvais that Sutton had said something else was "dark."

It was later revealed that Sutton's daughter had friends in their pool and she appreciated that they were "from different backgrounds."

Although, one of her daughter's former friends blasted the TV star on Tiktok and claimed she was "racist towards her."

After being called out, Sutton said on the show that she was glad her daughter "had a Chinese friend" even though the girl was Haitian-American.

DANCING DOCTOR

All this comes as fans also think that Good Morning America correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will be dancing her way to the mirrorball trophy.

A DWTS Twitter page posted an anonymous DM they received which read: "I don't know if this will be true or not, but Alan [Bersten] recently followed Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who is the chief medical correspondent on GMA3.

"She recently followed him back too and he was in NYC recently."

It continued: "Maybe filming intros?"

"Dr. Ashton was also at the Disney/ABC upfronts too. Could she be his Season 31 partner?" they wrote, asking to stay anonymous.

"Oh, fun. I liked the addition of ABC News people with Ginger [Zee] in Season 22 and Sara Haines or Michael Strahan might do it soon, but I love Dr. Jen, too," wrote one person.

"I like her a lot. She has a lot of life stories & events & tragedies to share. She is very fit. She is very likable. She is a good choice," commented another.

DISNEY TIES

Now that the dancing competition is moving from ABC to Disney+ this season, it should be no surprise that the show is trying to nab contestants from the Disney realm.

Antonia Denardo, the owner of DeNardo Ventures, posted an Instagram photo with actor Spencer Boldman.

Spencer was in the Disney XD series, Lab Rats, and the filmes Zapped and Cruise, among others.

The 30-year-old posed with Antonia as they stood in front of palm trees.

The Hulu star smiled next to The Outskirts executive producer as she gushed about his newest project.

Antonia captioned the post: "CAN’T WAIT for everyone to see you in your next project," along with the emoji of a star.

Spencer jumped to the comments section and responded with a dancing emoji and a nervous-faced emoji.

One DWTS fan teased: "Is this new project you speak of the already-announced Welcome to Chippendales, or is it something else that shouldn't be announced until, say, September?"

Others believed it was a clue for the show as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awBZB_0hSN8iPq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnIBs_0hSN8iPq00

Six of the professional dancers were recently revealed in a trailer for season 31 and it included Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, and Pasha Pashkov.

Tyra Banks will be back as host and will be accompanied by former DWTS champion, Alfonso Ribeiro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3ZSD_0hSN8iPq00
Sutton is still a part of the Real Housewives franchise after she joined in season 10 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVM0R_0hSN8iPq00
Spencer Boldman is also rumored to be joining the cast this season Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IptSK_0hSN8iPq00
Tyra Banks is set to come back and host and will be accompanied by Alfonso Ribeiro Credit: Getty

Comments / 8

Carmen Anjari
4d ago

Not watching this show anymore!!!!! Not because of Sutton but because of the show going to corrupted Disney. They ruined it! 👎

Reply
4
Melanie Myers Lucas
4d ago

why is she considered controversial? I love her. I haven't watched DWTS in years, I might if she's on the show

Reply(2)
3
Related
bravotv.com

This Is How Patricia Altschul Reacted When She Heard About Whitney Sudler-Smith & Naomie Olindo’s Situation

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo also chat about the buzzy relationship in a first look at the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. Enter the moms into the chat. In a first look at the upcoming September 1 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith are sitting down with their mothers, who are learning all about whatever is happening between the two.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Cinemablend

After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases

Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Spencer Boldman
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Jennifer Ashton
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Alfonso Ribeiro
Decider.com

‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover Confirms That Naomie Olindo And Whitney Sudler-Smith’s Hookup Wasn’t Just A Showmance

Southern Charm fans were treated to a delicious surprise when it was revealed on last week’s episode that Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith were hooking up on the down-low. While some skeptical fans thought this jaw-dropping revelation was all for the cameras — “fake storyline,” they tweeted — Decider went straight to one of the sources to find out. During a Zoom conversation with Craig Conover earlier this week, Naomie’s ex revealed that he actually had heard about the fling well before the group’s trip to Auldbrass, and that it was by no means a showmance. “It wasn’t manufactured, it was...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Reality Tv#Dwts#Abc#Bravo S Real Housewives#Housewife#Rhobh
The US Sun

Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination

BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Is Kenya Moore Getting Fired From ‘RHOA?’ Rumors Resurface About Her Departure

For nearly a decade, actress and reality star Kenya Moore has twirled in multiple Real Housewives of Atlanta scenes as one of the Bravo show’s longtime peach holders. Since joining in 2012, Kenya has become responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments, from her widely discussed relationships to her physical and verbal altercations with co-stars like Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, and Sheree Whitfield.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Has Gabby Windey Heard From Estranged Mom Since The Bachelorette Started Airing?

A big part of Gabby Windey’s Bachelorette journey has been talking about her estranged relationship with her mother. But has the co-lead heard from her mom Rosemary Hewitt since the show premiered? “I really haven’t,” the ICU nurse told Us Weekly. “But that’s OK.” Gabby went on to explain why she’s been so open with her suitors about her lack […] The post Has Gabby Windey Heard From Estranged Mom Since The Bachelorette Started Airing? appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not […] The post Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
701K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy