DWTS fans think controversial Real Housewives star has secretly joined the season 31 cast after spotting new ‘clue’

DANCING With The Stars fans think they have figured out a controversial contestant that might be on the upcoming season.

Clues hinting that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke may make an appearance have surfaced online.

An anonymous source left a tip on the website Bravo and Cocktails about her possible ballroom stint.

The insider said: "ABC has signed the newest southern fan favorite of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills up to dance on Dancing With The Stars, her huge popularity and quirky personality will keep people entertained next season."

The website did confirm that this tip was sent in through their contact form by an anonymous person.

Fans ran to the comments section to share their wild theories on who the Housewife may be.

One said: "Sutton and I’m already embarrassed for her," while another added, "Sutton. She does have ballet in her background," said another.

A third chimed in: "Sutton! Good for her."

"Now that would make me watch," commented one user fan.

A follower wrote: "Love this for Sutton! I'm worried about her ankles though."

The "southern fan favorite" clue in the tip points to her because the Georgia native considers herself "a southern debutante-turned-Beverly Hills-socialite."

SUTTON UNDER FIRE

The reality TV star may come with some controversy behind her if she joins this season.

In season 11 of RHOBH, she and castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff got into an argument when Sutton said she didn't "see color."

Crystal replied: "Are you that girl? Tell me you're not that girl."

Sutton didn't seem understand why her comment came across as insensitive.

The women seemed to have made amends and were friends again when season 12 premiered.

However, her comment resurfaced and Crystal told Garcelle Beauvais that Sutton had said something else was "dark."

It was later revealed that Sutton's daughter had friends in their pool and she appreciated that they were "from different backgrounds."

Although, one of her daughter's former friends blasted the TV star on Tiktok and claimed she was "racist towards her."

After being called out, Sutton said on the show that she was glad her daughter "had a Chinese friend" even though the girl was Haitian-American.

DANCING DOCTOR

All this comes as fans also think that Good Morning America correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will be dancing her way to the mirrorball trophy.

A DWTS Twitter page posted an anonymous DM they received which read: "I don't know if this will be true or not, but Alan [Bersten] recently followed Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who is the chief medical correspondent on GMA3.

"She recently followed him back too and he was in NYC recently."

It continued: "Maybe filming intros?"

"Dr. Ashton was also at the Disney/ABC upfronts too. Could she be his Season 31 partner?" they wrote, asking to stay anonymous.

"Oh, fun. I liked the addition of ABC News people with Ginger [Zee] in Season 22 and Sara Haines or Michael Strahan might do it soon, but I love Dr. Jen, too," wrote one person.

"I like her a lot. She has a lot of life stories & events & tragedies to share. She is very fit. She is very likable. She is a good choice," commented another.

DISNEY TIES

Now that the dancing competition is moving from ABC to Disney+ this season, it should be no surprise that the show is trying to nab contestants from the Disney realm.

Antonia Denardo, the owner of DeNardo Ventures, posted an Instagram photo with actor Spencer Boldman.

Spencer was in the Disney XD series, Lab Rats, and the filmes Zapped and Cruise, among others.

The 30-year-old posed with Antonia as they stood in front of palm trees.

The Hulu star smiled next to The Outskirts executive producer as she gushed about his newest project.

Antonia captioned the post: "CAN’T WAIT for everyone to see you in your next project," along with the emoji of a star.

Spencer jumped to the comments section and responded with a dancing emoji and a nervous-faced emoji.

One DWTS fan teased: "Is this new project you speak of the already-announced Welcome to Chippendales, or is it something else that shouldn't be announced until, say, September?"

Others believed it was a clue for the show as well.

Six of the professional dancers were recently revealed in a trailer for season 31 and it included Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, and Pasha Pashkov.

Tyra Banks will be back as host and will be accompanied by former DWTS champion, Alfonso Ribeiro.

