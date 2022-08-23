Louisiana Woman Fears She May Have Been Victim of ‘Poison Napkin’ as State Officials Warns Public of Scheme

Read full article on original website
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationCar News | Celebrity NewsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Texas Woman Arrested after Racist Tirade, Assaulting Group of Indian Women
A video has recently gone viral and it shows the moment when a group of Indian women were confronted by another woman outside of a Texas restaurant. The woman in question can be heard making racist remarks as she hit multiple women and eventually, reached into her handbag and threatened to shoot a woman for filming the incident.
How Many of These Random Louisiana Facts Do You Know?
If you had to name different facts about Louisiana, what would they be?. Well, our lovely state is creatively shaped like a boot. It was the 18th state to join the union. The state capital is Baton Rouge. Louisiana's nickname is the Pelican State. These are probably some of the...
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Louisiana?
When I was first learning to drive, I recall my parents telling me to put shoes on when I got behind the wheel. (Being from the country, sans footwear was my go-to.) I always assumed their request for me to wear shoes was because it was against the law to drive barefooted.
West Nile Virus Back in Acadiana for First Time Since 2018
There was a time when the West Nile Virus had Louisiana residents very concerned every time they saw a mosquito. I remember in the early 2000's when I was playing football in high school that we were very mindful of mosquitoes and how a bite could potentially bring on the West Nile Virus or some other nasty disease that these insects carry. Even when the practice fields were sprayed, many of us still became a little nervous every time we heard a certain buzz.
New Orleans Authorities Search for Machete Wielding Suspects who Robbed Lower 9th Ward Gas Station
According to reports, two men with machetes allegedly attacked a gas station employee in New Orleans and proceeded to rob the store. Authorities are currently in search of two suspects who were allegedly involved in the Lower 9th Ward incident. Reports say that on August 20th, two suspects entered a...
New Orleans Has Lost a Piece of Jazz History
New Orleans has lost another piece of Jazz history. Perseverance Hall, located at 1644 N. Villere St in New Orleans’ 7th Ward has collapsed due to the heavy rainfall that the state has been experiencing. Now, Perseverance Hall should not be confused with Perseverance Hall No. 4, an older...
Is the Wrong Bird on the Louisiana State Flag?
Is the wrong bird on the Louisiana state flag? The Louisiana state bird is the brown pelican, so why is the pelican on our flag white?. According to theadvocate.com, the colors for the Louisiana state flag were chosen by Governor W.W Heard in 1912. Why does the state flag picture...
Cajun Wheel of Fortune Puzzles – Can You Figure Them Out?
Wheel of Fortune has been a television game show staple since 1975. Occasionally you'll see puzzles that have something to do with Louisiana, but we've never seen any quite like this!. Louisiana Wheel Of Fortune Puzzles. In Acadiana, we love to "Cajun-ize" just about everything in pop culture. Our sense...
Latest Dating Trend Involves Renting a U-Haul Truck For Date
I don't know if this is weird or if it is creepy. The new dating trend these days apparently involves a U-Haul truck and it has nothing to do with moving furniture. Apparently, some are renting the moving trucks to have dinner in them, while some are even putting air mattresses in them for the date.
Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Close Temporarily
One of South Louisiana's favorite places for getting up close and personal with nature will be experiencing a change in schedule here in the next couple of days. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have announced a temporary closure of the refuge during the first week of September.
19-Year-Old Running for Office in St. Mary Parish—Youngest in History
(St. Mary Parish) 19-year-old Ajani Conner is making political history in St. Mary Parish. Conner is running for Alderman in the town of Baldwin. He is the youngest person to run for office in the parish. The citizens of St. Mary Parish are watching history in the making in this...
Drought Exposes Dinosaur Tracks in Texas, Near Dino State Park
As the United States experiences the worst drought in over 1,000 years, evaporating waters have exposed dinosaur tracks previously hidden. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the US is experiencing its most severe drought since 800 C.E., and receding waters are exposing many things that had been hidden, sometimes for thousands of years.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize
Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
New Orleans Named 3rd Happiest Travel Destination in the World by Club Med…Really
Club Med has recently released their "Top 10 Happiest Travel Destinations in the World" and New Orleans takes the Number 3 spot on the list. Oh, a city's crime rate is a major factor used in Club Med's methodology. This is not a joke. Each year, Club Med releases its...
Saints Fans Celebrate New Superdome Sign Trolling Falcons [Photos]
One of the best rivalries in sports is also one of the prettiest. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons hate one another. Not "hate" in the literal sense, but "hate" in the sports sense. Any longtime fan of either team takes great joy in the downfall of the other...
