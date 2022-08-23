Read full article on original website
Crookston Daily Times
Arts Grants Applications have Fall Deadlines for Organizations, Schools, and Individuals–Apply Now
Warren, MN. Applications are open for arts grants to nonprofit arts organizations, communities, schools, individuals, and other nonprofit organizations. Applications are being accepted from our seven county Minnesota service area including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties. Nonprofit arts organizations can start applying for general operating...
Band Marches in State Fair, Potato Days
The Crookston High School Marching Band performed in both the Barnesville Potato Days Parade and the MN State Fair Parade this weekend. Since these parades were back to back, the band decided to make this an overnight trip, staying in St. Cloud after the Barnesville parade on Saturday. This allowed students some extra time to explore the State Fair on Sunday morning before their performance there.
MSU Moorhead opens applications for new graduate program in Criminal Justice
Moorhead, Minn., August 25, 2022 — Minnesota State University Moorhead is now accepting applications for its new master of arts in criminal justice. The first cohort will start classes in spring 2023. Market demand and a solid foundation in its well-established undergraduate criminal justice program prompted the addition of...
Kathleen Boucher
Kathleen Mae Boucher, 86, formerly of Crookston and East Grand Forks, passed away at the Pioneer Memorial Care Center in Erskine, MN early Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022. A memorial service in celebration of Mae’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with Fr. David Baumgartner, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the funeral. The service will be livestreamed by going to Mae’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Crookston.
Clauson and Fee Win No. 2 Doubles Bracket, Crookston Second Overall
The Crookston Pirate girls’ tennis team hosted an invite with seven other teams participating, including East Grand Forks, Detroit Lakes, Hibbing, Moorhead, New London Spicer, Perham and Wadena Deer Creek on Saturday, August 27. As a team, the Pirates scored 22 points, claiming second place. Hibbing won the invitational...
UMC Volleyball Winless in Northern Michigan University Open
The University of Minnesota Crookston volleyball team struggled in its first games of the season in Marquette, MI. Their most competitive match came against NSIC opponent Upper Iowa University, where the Golden Eagles lost two sets to three. Match One. The Golden Eagles dropped all three sets to host Northern...
