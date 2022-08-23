Kathleen Mae Boucher, 86, formerly of Crookston and East Grand Forks, passed away at the Pioneer Memorial Care Center in Erskine, MN early Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022. A memorial service in celebration of Mae’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with Fr. David Baumgartner, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the funeral. The service will be livestreamed by going to Mae’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Crookston.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO