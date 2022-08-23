Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Fried Chicken in all of New JerseyTravel MavenWoodbridge Township, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
Related
One of the Best Oyster Bars in America is Right Here in Asbury Park, New Jersey
Summer is maybe the best time to enjoy delicious seafood here at the Jersey Shore and one menu item people love is "oysters". Not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. In fact, according to Google, Americans eat 2 billion oysters annually. So no wonder there is a list of the best "oyster bars" in America and we have one right here in Monmouth County.
Fascinating Restaurant On A Boat Needs To Come To Monmouth, NJ & Ocean County, NJ
Do I have something sweet for you. We've told you a lot about where to get the best type of food at the Jersey: the best Mexican food, the best Italian restaurants, the juiciest burgers and even the freshest sushi. But I don't believe I have ever told you about...
Paralyzed by a bullet, helped by a N.J. anti-violence program
When the bullets struck Unique Patterson outside a party in Paterson in 2020, he knew his life had changed forever. He couldn’t feel his legs and immediately went to a dark place.
Toms River, NJ shooting at shopping center leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
TOMS RIVER — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting at a shopping center Saturday. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, gunfire erupted around 1:20 a.m. at the shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue. Toms River police arrived soon after and found three victims near the Top Tier Hookah Lounge within the plaza.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
ocscanner.news
BELMAR: MARINE ONE ENFORCING NO WAKE ZONE IN SHARK RIVER
Belmar: The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Marine 1 has been patrolling our shore areas and beyond all summer long, and, for the next few weekends, much of the patrols will focus around the Shark River Inlet surrounding Belmar and Avon by the Sea. Sheriff Shaun Golden along with Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and Commissioner Nick DiRocco who met with Belmar Mayor Mark Walsifer and Business Administrator Ed Kirshenbaum is proud to provide this valuable resource which assists in ensuring safety and responding to critical water related incidents.
Neighbors Sounded Alarm on Toms River Hookah Lounge to Officials Weeks Before Shooting
TOMS RIVER, NJ – In recent month, neighboring businesses and residents complained formally with the...
Keansburg, NJ man arrested for trying to pay Middletown, NJ minor money to expose themselves
Police in Middletown Township have arrested a Keansburg man who tried and committed an unfathomable crime involving a minor. Details of the case and charges were announced on Friday afternoon by Middletown Township Police Chief Craig Weber. The incident took place on Tuesday when police said that 42-year-old Marcus Brady...
IN THIS ARTICLE
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT BEACH: DO YOU KNOW THIS GRAFFITI ARTIST
Today the Police Department took several reports of graffiti throughout the town at several different locations, that occurred last night. All graffiti had the word “CROE” as seen here in the one picture. The other picture is our suspect. Please if you recognize this suspect or have any information, call Police HQ at 7328920500.
fox29.com
1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting erupts nears Toms River shopping center, officials say
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured is under investigation in Ocean County. Police reportedly found three victims when they responded to reports of gunfire near a shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue in Toms River around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PF CHANGS EVACUATED DUE TO FIRE
***UPDATE*** Health Department never arrived at the scene, violations were issued and operations are back to normal at PF Changs. THEY ARE OPEN FOR SERVICE. Emergency personnel are at PF Changs at the Ocean County Mall where a small oven/stove fire activated the fire alarms. The Halon system discharged which now requires the board of health be requested to the scene. Due to the fire suppression system discharging the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is restored, professionally cleaned and inspected and approved by the health department for a safe reopening.
Multiple People Shot at Toms River Hookah Lounge
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River are investigating after multiple people were shot...
fox5ny.com
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
Driver killed, pedestrian seriously injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash
A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway left a driver dead and a pedestrian seriously injured late Friday in Camden County, authorities said. The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. at milepost 36.3 of the westbound highway in Winslow Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. A...
N.J. shuts down El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags after malfunction injured 14
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has ordered the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County shut down until further notice after 14 people were hurt on the amusement ride. The 19-story tall wooden coaster malfunctioned about 7:30 p.m. Thursday as the Jackson Township...
New Jersey Man Accused of Robbing McDonald’s Gets Nine Years in Prison
PLAINFIELD, NJ (PRESS RELEASE – UNION Co. PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE) – A Plainfield man who was...
NBC Philadelphia
NJ County Issuing $1,000 Stimulus Checks to Some Residents: Here's Who Qualifies
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Hundreds of caregivers in Camden County, New Jersey, will soon receive payments of $1,000 as a result of a program intended to help those whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the press release, recipients will receive a...
themontclairgirl.com
This Businesswoman is Opening Two Restaurants in Montclair
Two new restaurants coming to Montclair later this year are owned by the same enterprising woman, Adenah Bayoh. Adenah is a Jersey Girl through and through, arriving in the Garden State after emigrating from her native Liberia. Essex County has been the site of her many achievements — from growing up in Newark to starting her first businesses here. The Montclair Girl got a chance to chat with Adenah about her Essex County connections, her new businesses coming to Montclair, and what’s next for this ground-breaking entrepreneur. Read on to learn more about Adenah Bayoh.
Comments / 2