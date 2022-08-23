ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Toms River, NJ shooting at shopping center leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

TOMS RIVER — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting at a shopping center Saturday. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, gunfire erupted around 1:20 a.m. at the shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue. Toms River police arrived soon after and found three victims near the Top Tier Hookah Lounge within the plaza.
BELMAR: MARINE ONE ENFORCING NO WAKE ZONE IN SHARK RIVER

Belmar: The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Marine 1 has been patrolling our shore areas and beyond all summer long, and, for the next few weekends, much of the patrols will focus around the Shark River Inlet surrounding Belmar and Avon by the Sea. Sheriff Shaun Golden along with Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and Commissioner Nick DiRocco who met with Belmar Mayor Mark Walsifer and Business Administrator Ed Kirshenbaum is proud to provide this valuable resource which assists in ensuring safety and responding to critical water related incidents.
East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH: DO YOU KNOW THIS GRAFFITI ARTIST

Today the Police Department took several reports of graffiti throughout the town at several different locations, that occurred last night. All graffiti had the word “CROE” as seen here in the one picture. The other picture is our suspect. Please if you recognize this suspect or have any information, call Police HQ at 7328920500.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
TOMS RIVER: PF CHANGS EVACUATED DUE TO FIRE

***UPDATE*** Health Department never arrived at the scene, violations were issued and operations are back to normal at PF Changs. THEY ARE OPEN FOR SERVICE. Emergency personnel are at PF Changs at the Ocean County Mall where a small oven/stove fire activated the fire alarms. The Halon system discharged which now requires the board of health be requested to the scene. Due to the fire suppression system discharging the restaurant will remain closed until the kitchen is restored, professionally cleaned and inspected and approved by the health department for a safe reopening.
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food

NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
This Businesswoman is Opening Two Restaurants in Montclair

Two new restaurants coming to Montclair later this year are owned by the same enterprising woman, Adenah Bayoh. Adenah is a Jersey Girl through and through, arriving in the Garden State after emigrating from her native Liberia. Essex County has been the site of her many achievements — from growing up in Newark to starting her first businesses here. The Montclair Girl got a chance to chat with Adenah about her Essex County connections, her new businesses coming to Montclair, and what’s next for this ground-breaking entrepreneur. Read on to learn more about Adenah Bayoh.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

