WWE

PWMania

Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention. Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV

Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE

As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
Fightful

Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon

Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
ewrestlingnews.com

Watch: John Cena Comforts Child Who Loses Their Cool Meeting Him

WWE Superstar John Cena has proven his good-guy personality isn’t just for the cameras while meeting a pair of young fans this week. In a video that went viral online, Cena can be seen in a store and was approached by two young fans. When one was emotionally overwhelmed...
411mania.com

Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite

We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
wrestlinginc.com

Nick Aldis Comments On His Future After Being Pulled From NWA 74 Main Event

Nick Aldis knows his value in pro wrestling. In a new interview with Ella Jay on behalf of SEScoops, "The National Treasure" took time to talk about his unknown future in the squared circle and touched upon an interaction he recently had with NWA owner, Billy Corgan. "I told this...
wrestlingrumors.net

Chris Jericho Hints That WWE Tried To Sign Him While Under Contract With AEW

Is The Wizard stirring up some more magic? Chris Jericho recently had some conversations with fans on Twitter about their desire to see him return to WWE. During one of the interactions, he implied that he was the target of WWE’s recent “contract tampering” allegations. A fan...
wrestlinginc.com

Taya Valkyrie Thinks It's 'Disgraceful' When Indie Promotions Don't Include One Type Of Performer

Since her release from WWE in late 2021, Taya Valkyrie has been doing her part to make the women's wrestling scene outside of WWE more meaningful. Over the last eight months, she's become the inaugural XPW Women's Champion and MLW Featherweight Champion, won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship for the fourth time, and even added an Impact Knockout's Tag Team Title run along the way. But for all the good Valkyrie is doing for women's wrestling, she's more than aware there's still work to be done.
wrestlinginc.com

Billy Gunn Comments On Triple H's New Position In WWE

This Summer, a new regime came into power in WWE, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan being promoted to co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque assuming an additional position as head of the creative department. Someone who knows Triple H rather well from their time together under the WWE banner as D-Generation X is Billy Gunn, and during the latest episode of "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," he questioned what the true intent is with so many re-hirings like Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano.
ewrestlingnews.com

Mysterio & Mizanin Families Set For Episode Of Celebrity Family Feud

ABC has announced that the Mystero Family will be taking on The Miz Family on Celebrity Family Feud. The two families will compete on the show on an episode that airs on August 28 at 8 PM EST. The Mysterios will be made up of Rey, Dominik, Angie Gutierrez, Aalyah...
NewsBreak
wrestlinginc.com

Billy Corgan On How He Thinks Triple H Taking Over Will Change The AEW And WWE Dynamic

With Vince McMahon resigning from his duties, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over as head of creative for WWE, a position he was familiar with in "NXT" during its "black and gold" days. As the main creative force behind "NXT," Levesque received critical acclaim for putting on compelling matches and storylines, and one fellow promoter is intrigued by the new developments.
Yardbarker

NWA's Trevor Murdoch comments on Triple H's recent changes in WWE

Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with Fightful about the NWA World Title, TNA, his WWE run, WLW and other topics. Murdoch said he never had a contract when he worked in TNA in 2009:. “I was legitimately on a phone call deal. Like every week, I was sitting around waiting to...
PWMania

Chris Jericho Hints That WWE Reached Out to Him

Chris Jericho would return to WWE if the company had its way, according to some reports. On his Twitter account, Chris Jericho dropped hints that this might be the case. The following was posted by a fan on Twitter: “Need a Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Chris Jericho faction. Make it happen Y2J!!!” Then Jericho responded with, “Hmmm…well Some higher ups want that to happen sooner than later! #tampering”
wrestlinginc.com

Trish Stratus Teases The Return Of 'Heel Trish'

Trish Stratus is a former WWE Hardcore Champion, a seven-time WWE Women's Champion, and a company Hall of Famer, and while fans currently receive her with cheers, there were times when Stratus was one of the most-hated characters on the roster. In a recent interview with "Ring the Belle," Trish suggested the idea of bringing her heel persona back to WWE someday. "[Heel Trish is] fun. Those lines that resonate, usually they come from a true place," Stratus said with a laugh. "I was very aware of my character and how she was. These things just came naturally to me because that's who she was, that Trish at the time."
PWMania

What CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Said About AEW

The Hall of Fame announcer, Jim Ross called the Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk world title unification match possibly the biggest bout in the history of the company, and he might’ve been right since the pair are arguable the biggest stars on the roster. That’s why it was so puzzling when it was announced that the contest would take place on Dynamite instead of next weekend’s All Out pay-per-view from Punk’s hometown of Chicago. Putting a definite money match that would’ve drawn a buy rate, something that isn’t easy in the modern era, on free TV prompted questions about what was next for the championship. Would MJF return to spoil CM Punk’s chance at the title to set up a grudge match at the pay-per-view? Would there be some type of non-finish to set up a gimmick match between Punk and Moxley at All Out?
wrestlinginc.com

Sammy Guevara Comments On AEW Backstage Incident With Eddie Kingston

Shortly after "AEW Dynamite" last night, news broke of an altercation between AEW stars Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara, which resulted in Kingston being briefly suspended. Kingston would break his silence earlier today, releasing a statement to several sites acknowledging the incident and admitting wrongdoing. Later this afternoon, Guevara issued...
