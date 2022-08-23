Read full article on original website
Lawrence County Record
Stephen Ellis
Stephen Ellis passed away Aug. 13, 2022. He was born in Fresno, Calif. in 1957, he lived there until his family moved to Georgia. He met his first wife Peggy in 1977. They raised four children and lived in several states before moving to Joplin in 2010 where Peggy passed away. He married Carole two years later and gained two stepchildren.
Lawrence County Record
Warren Leroy Arnett
Warren Leroy Arnett, 95, of Monett passed from this life on Saturday morning, Aug. 20, 2022 at his residence. Arnett was born on May 9, 1927 in Roswell, N.M., son of Roy A. and Gertrude Alice (Bryant) Arnett. He attended school at Oakdale High School in Oakdale, Calif. and worked for Hershey Candy Company. He was a member of the Southside Church of Christ in Monett.
Lawrence County Record
Donald Edward Wormington
Donald Edward Wormington, 76, of Monett passed away Sunday Aug. 21, 2022 while at Cox South in Springfield. He was born in Monett on Aug. 8, 1946; the son of the late Harold and R.G. (Hawkins) Wormington. He was a landlord, veteran of the United States Navy serving during Vietnam...
Lawrence County Record
Viola Mae Tharp
Viola Mae Tharp, 78, of Springfield passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. She was born to Clell and Opal Morrow Long on Jan. 13, 1944 in Springfield. Survivors include her husband, Bennie; three daughters, Vickie Hanson of Rushford, Minn., Karen Young of Marionville...
Lawrence County Record
Gayle Mae Stark
Gayle Mae Stark, 84, of Carthage passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 27, 1938, to Charles Boyd Kost and Lena Mae (Dilworth) Kost in a farmhouse in Dry Valley, Lawrence County. She was married to Billy J. Stark on April 1,...
Lawrence County Record
Jana Lynette Garrison
Jana Lynette Garrison, 55, of Sarcoxie passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. She was born on Tuesday, April 11, 1967 in Mt. Vernon to the union of Charles and Linda (Masters) Lee. She attended Sarcoxie High School. On May 31, 1986 she was united in marriage to Johnny Garrison, sharing 36 years together. She was a lifelong area resident.
Lawrence County Record
Aurora hosts safety fair, open house
The Aurora Fire Department and Aurora/Marionville Police Department held a Public Safety Fair and Open House at their joint facility on Saturday, Aug. 20. During the event, guests had the chance to tour the building, check out police cars and fire trucks, meet police officers, firefighters and other public safety personnel and learn how to use a fire extinguisher. There were also photo opportunities, free food and special goodie bags and giveaways for children.
