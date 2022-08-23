The Aurora Fire Department and Aurora/Marionville Police Department held a Public Safety Fair and Open House at their joint facility on Saturday, Aug. 20. During the event, guests had the chance to tour the building, check out police cars and fire trucks, meet police officers, firefighters and other public safety personnel and learn how to use a fire extinguisher. There were also photo opportunities, free food and special goodie bags and giveaways for children.

AURORA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO