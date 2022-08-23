ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

Lawrence County Record

Warren Leroy Arnett

Warren Leroy Arnett, 95, of Monett passed from this life on Saturday morning, Aug. 20, 2022 at his residence. Arnett was born on May 9, 1927 in Roswell, N.M., son of Roy A. and Gertrude Alice (Bryant) Arnett. He attended school at Oakdale High School in Oakdale, Calif. and worked for Hershey Candy Company. He was a member of the Southside Church of Christ in Monett.
MONETT, MO
Lawrence County Record

Viola Mae Tharp

Viola Mae Tharp, 78, of Springfield passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. She was born to Clell and Opal Morrow Long on Jan. 13, 1944 in Springfield. Survivors include her husband, Bennie; three daughters, Vickie Hanson of Rushford, Minn., Karen Young of Marionville...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Lawrence County Record

Gary Davis

Gary Davis, 74, of Cassville passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Son of J.R and Minnie (Shockley) Davis, he was born on Oct. 18, 1947, in Monett. He attended Southwest High School in Washburn, where he played basketball and graduated in 1965. On Dec. 19, 1966, in Seligman he married Mary Jane Mitchell; she survives him.
CASSVILLE, MO
Lawrence County Record

Donald Edward Wormington

Donald Edward Wormington, 76, of Monett passed away Sunday Aug. 21, 2022 while at Cox South in Springfield. He was born in Monett on Aug. 8, 1946; the son of the late Harold and R.G. (Hawkins) Wormington. He was a landlord, veteran of the United States Navy serving during Vietnam...
MONETT, MO
Lawrence County Record

Jana Lynette Garrison

Jana Lynette Garrison, 55, of Sarcoxie passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. She was born on Tuesday, April 11, 1967 in Mt. Vernon to the union of Charles and Linda (Masters) Lee. She attended Sarcoxie High School. On May 31, 1986 she was united in marriage to Johnny Garrison, sharing 36 years together. She was a lifelong area resident.
SARCOXIE, MO
Lawrence County Record

Edward Dale Griffin

Edward Dale Griffin, 72, of Halltown passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. He was born in Doniphan on Monday, Feb. 13, 1950; the son of Paul and Mildred (Farmer) Griffin. Griffin served in the U.S. Navy where he was a cook. Surviving are the following: two sons, Brian (Kimberley)...
HALLTOWN, MO
Lawrence County Record

Aurora hosts safety fair, open house

The Aurora Fire Department and Aurora/Marionville Police Department held a Public Safety Fair and Open House at their joint facility on Saturday, Aug. 20. During the event, guests had the chance to tour the building, check out police cars and fire trucks, meet police officers, firefighters and other public safety personnel and learn how to use a fire extinguisher. There were also photo opportunities, free food and special goodie bags and giveaways for children.
AURORA, MO

