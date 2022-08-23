Read full article on original website
Warren Leroy Arnett
Warren Leroy Arnett, 95, of Monett passed from this life on Saturday morning, Aug. 20, 2022 at his residence. Arnett was born on May 9, 1927 in Roswell, N.M., son of Roy A. and Gertrude Alice (Bryant) Arnett. He attended school at Oakdale High School in Oakdale, Calif. and worked for Hershey Candy Company. He was a member of the Southside Church of Christ in Monett.
Viola Mae Tharp
Viola Mae Tharp, 78, of Springfield passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. She was born to Clell and Opal Morrow Long on Jan. 13, 1944 in Springfield. Survivors include her husband, Bennie; three daughters, Vickie Hanson of Rushford, Minn., Karen Young of Marionville...
Gayle Mae Stark
Gayle Mae Stark, 84, of Carthage passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 27, 1938, to Charles Boyd Kost and Lena Mae (Dilworth) Kost in a farmhouse in Dry Valley, Lawrence County. She was married to Billy J. Stark on April 1,...
Stephen Ellis
Stephen Ellis passed away Aug. 13, 2022. He was born in Fresno, Calif. in 1957, he lived there until his family moved to Georgia. He met his first wife Peggy in 1977. They raised four children and lived in several states before moving to Joplin in 2010 where Peggy passed away. He married Carole two years later and gained two stepchildren.
Robert Tyler Witt
Robert Tyler Witt, 54, of Aurora passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. He was born to David and Sue McKean Witt on Jan. 1, 1968 in Schenectady, N.Y. He was a brick layer. Survivors include his father, David Witt; mother, Sue Burton of...
Aurora hosts safety fair, open house
The Aurora Fire Department and Aurora/Marionville Police Department held a Public Safety Fair and Open House at their joint facility on Saturday, Aug. 20. During the event, guests had the chance to tour the building, check out police cars and fire trucks, meet police officers, firefighters and other public safety personnel and learn how to use a fire extinguisher. There were also photo opportunities, free food and special goodie bags and giveaways for children.
