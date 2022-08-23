Stephen Ellis passed away Aug. 13, 2022. He was born in Fresno, Calif. in 1957, he lived there until his family moved to Georgia. He met his first wife Peggy in 1977. They raised four children and lived in several states before moving to Joplin in 2010 where Peggy passed away. He married Carole two years later and gained two stepchildren.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO