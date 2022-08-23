Read full article on original website
Gayle Mae Stark
Gayle Mae Stark, 84, of Carthage passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 27, 1938, to Charles Boyd Kost and Lena Mae (Dilworth) Kost in a farmhouse in Dry Valley, Lawrence County. She was married to Billy J. Stark on April 1,...
Stephen Ellis
Stephen Ellis passed away Aug. 13, 2022. He was born in Fresno, Calif. in 1957, he lived there until his family moved to Georgia. He met his first wife Peggy in 1977. They raised four children and lived in several states before moving to Joplin in 2010 where Peggy passed away. He married Carole two years later and gained two stepchildren.
Viola Mae Tharp
Viola Mae Tharp, 78, of Springfield passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. She was born to Clell and Opal Morrow Long on Jan. 13, 1944 in Springfield. Survivors include her husband, Bennie; three daughters, Vickie Hanson of Rushford, Minn., Karen Young of Marionville...
Gary Davis
Gary Davis, 74, of Cassville passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Son of J.R and Minnie (Shockley) Davis, he was born on Oct. 18, 1947, in Monett. He attended Southwest High School in Washburn, where he played basketball and graduated in 1965. On Dec. 19, 1966, in Seligman he married Mary Jane Mitchell; she survives him.
Donald Edward Wormington
Donald Edward Wormington, 76, of Monett passed away Sunday Aug. 21, 2022 while at Cox South in Springfield. He was born in Monett on Aug. 8, 1946; the son of the late Harold and R.G. (Hawkins) Wormington. He was a landlord, veteran of the United States Navy serving during Vietnam...
Robert Tyler Witt
Robert Tyler Witt, 54, of Aurora passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. He was born to David and Sue McKean Witt on Jan. 1, 1968 in Schenectady, N.Y. He was a brick layer. Survivors include his father, David Witt; mother, Sue Burton of...
