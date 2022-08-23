Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Fans With WWE NXT Throwback Photos
On May 16, Sasha Banks, along with her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of WWE following a creative dispute with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to the duo being suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it remains unclear whether Banks' relationship with the company is still strained following McMahon's retirement, nothing has stopped The Boss from reflecting on some past achievements with the organization on social media — adding fuel to the fire of rumors of her imminent return.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: John Cena Comforts Child Who Loses Their Cool Meeting Him
WWE Superstar John Cena has proven his good-guy personality isn’t just for the cameras while meeting a pair of young fans this week. In a video that went viral online, Cena can be seen in a store and was approached by two young fans. When one was emotionally overwhelmed...
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
Eddie Kingston secretly suspended ahead of AEW All Out
AEW has received a ton of criticism for things happening outside of the squared circle in recent days. On Wednesday night, another story of backstage drama surfaced. AEW quietly suspended Eddie Kingston a few weeks back, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer. Meltzer reports the suspension has already been completed.
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Johnny Gargano Returns To WWE, NXT Europe | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Jon Moxley squashes CM Punk to unify AEW World Titles. - Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho fight over Daniel Garcia. - Johnny Gargano returns to WWE. - Kevin Owens fights again. - Eddie Edwards challenging Josh Alexander. -...
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Triple H's New Position In WWE
This Summer, a new regime came into power in WWE, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan being promoted to co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque assuming an additional position as head of the creative department. Someone who knows Triple H rather well from their time together under the WWE banner as D-Generation X is Billy Gunn, and during the latest episode of "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," he questioned what the true intent is with so many re-hirings like Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dakota Kai Reveals When She Was Told About Plans For SummerSlam Return
During a recent interview with Today FM, Dakota Kai commented on her return to WWE at SummerSlam 2022, when she found out she’d be appearing at the big pay-per-view event, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On when she learned WWE wanted her...
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Reunites With Former Tag Team Partner Backstage At WWE Raw
Austin Theory wasn't the only one from Johnny Gargano's days on "NXT" to say hello after Gargano's dramatic return to WWE on Monday. Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his former DIY teammate backstage at "WWE Raw." While they didn't share any TV time together, Ciampa and Gargano were both in Toronoto's Scotiabank Arena for "Raw," with Ciampa teaming with The Miz in a match against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, while Gargano returned to WWE programming — and to the main roster — after nine months away from the company.
PWMania
Roman Reigns on His WWE Contract, Vince McMahon’s Departure, Triple H, The Rock
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns was asked about the details of his new contract with WWE, how many years it was for, and working a lighter schedule. He...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Comments On New Part-Time Deal With WWE
Since spring, there have been numerous reports that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns signed a new deal that greatly reduced his schedule. That has since appeared to be true, with Reigns appearing only on select Premium Live Events and episodes of "WWE SmackDown," and in an interview with the "Sports Illustrated Media" podcast, Reigns confirmed as much.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mysterio & Mizanin Families Set For Episode Of Celebrity Family Feud
ABC has announced that the Mystero Family will be taking on The Miz Family on Celebrity Family Feud. The two families will compete on the show on an episode that airs on August 28 at 8 PM EST. The Mysterios will be made up of Rey, Dominik, Angie Gutierrez, Aalyah...
wrestlinginc.com
More Backstage News On Johnny Gargano's Return To WWE
Johnny Gargano made a surprise return to WWE last night on "WWE Raw," and now further details have emerged in relation to his comeback. According to PWInsider, the former "NXT" Triple Crown Champion was hidden from everyone all day, a move typically used by the company when they really want to keep somebody's appearance under wraps. To help make sure the Gargano secret wouldn't get out, WWE didn't add his name to the run sheet for last night's broadcast. It's said that most people backstage weren't aware that Gargano was even in the building until he appeared in gorilla position prior to making his way out to the ring. Furthermore, to avoid fans spotting him arriving at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Gargano was flown in by WWE on their corporate jet. It was confirmed in the report that Gargano's wife, Candice LaRae, was not in attendance.
wrestlinginc.com
Mojo Rawley Discusses His Relationship With AEW And Possible WWE Return
Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley, was released by WWE in 2020, and he hasn't been seen in a ring since. While he's started a wrestling talent agency, there's still speculation about whether he'll eventually end up in a promotion like AEW. "I actually haven't spoken person with Tony...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Shares Sasha Banks Inspired Easter Egg From WWE Raw
Flair and Steamboat. Okada and Tanahashi. Bayley and Sasha Banks. Some wrestlers are inextricably linked to their biggest rivals. Bayley took to Instagram to share a tribute to her friend, former tag team partner, and longtime rival Sasha Banks, also highlighting a shoutout that Bayley gave Banks in a recent match on "WWE Raw." During Bayley's victory over Aliyah this past Monday, Bayley tied the young superstar up in the ropes and drove her knees into her opponent's mid-section, a signature maneuver of Banks. The video then shows Banks performing the same maneuver, followed by photos from the pair's match at "NXT" TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns On Whether He'll Take On The Rock At WWE WrestleMania
Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania has been a pipe dream for many for some time now. With "The People's Champion" having yet to grace the WWE universe with his presence ahead of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, the potential match at next year's WrestleMania is still up in the air.
wrestlinginc.com
Bruce Prichard Dispels WWE NXT Rumor
Outside of Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard is in a class of his own when it comes to WWE creative, as he's been involved in eras since the dawn of WrestleMania, including the modern one. There was chatter that Prichard and McMahon had fully taken control of creative down in "NXT" following Triple H's medical leave, but Shawn Michaels recently dispelled that speculation. Now on the latest "Something To Wrestle With," Prichard also addressed the rumors.
The Ringer
Next Move for Roman Reigns and Johnny Gargano Returns
Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are back together to discuss all the things that are going on in the world of professional wrestling, covering topics like:. AEW’s storytelling approach with Hangman Page and CM Punk (10:35) The return of Johnny Gargano to Monday Night Raw and how we should feel...
