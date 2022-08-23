Johnny Gargano made a surprise return to WWE last night on "WWE Raw," and now further details have emerged in relation to his comeback. According to PWInsider, the former "NXT" Triple Crown Champion was hidden from everyone all day, a move typically used by the company when they really want to keep somebody's appearance under wraps. To help make sure the Gargano secret wouldn't get out, WWE didn't add his name to the run sheet for last night's broadcast. It's said that most people backstage weren't aware that Gargano was even in the building until he appeared in gorilla position prior to making his way out to the ring. Furthermore, to avoid fans spotting him arriving at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Gargano was flown in by WWE on their corporate jet. It was confirmed in the report that Gargano's wife, Candice LaRae, was not in attendance.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO