'Those are supernatural bodies and they cannot be achieved biologically’: Katherine Ryan slams the Kardashians for 'irresponsibility' over their enviable frames but admits she wants surgery to get their jawlines

By Eve Buckland For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Katherine Ryan has once again slammed the Kardashians for acting 'irresponsibly' over their bodies by not disclosing alleged plastic surgeries.

The comedian, 39, who is a fan of the glamorous reality star family and has been open about her own cosmetic procedures, said the stars' frames were 'supernatural' and 'cannot be achieved biologically' in an interview with Heat.

The reality titans - comprising Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as mother Kris Jenner and Kylie and Kendall Jenner - have always denied having plastic surgeries, despite looking markedly different from their show debut more than a decade ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u07iE_0hSN35fB00
Katherine Ryan has once again slammed the Kardashians for acting 'irresponsibly' over their bodies by not disclosing alleged plastic surgeries

Katherine also alleged the Kardashians had undergone 'deep plane facelifts' to achieve their sculpted jawlines and that she would love to undergo the procedure.

There is no suggestion the Kardashians have undergone plastic surgeries.

She said: 'Their jawlines are super-snatched and their faces look like porcelain and the best information I currently have - and this is all alleged gossip -is that they're having deep plane face lifts which pull back the ligaments.

Adding that the jawline 'starts to go' at 40, Katherine added: 'I would only have it done if I could find out for certain who the Kardashians are going to.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FV8Ba_0hSN35fB00
The comedian, 39, who is a fan of the glamorous reality star family and has been open about her own cosmetic procedures, said the stars' frames were 'supernatural' and 'cannot be achieved biologically' in an interview with Heat 

Taking aim once again, she called on the family to be open about alleged surgeries.

She said: 'I think they're great and it is everyone's private business what they do with their bodies but I think there's also a level of irresponsibility when you know there are young people who believe they can achieve that look by either starving themselves or spending all day in the gym when they can't.'

MailOnline has contacted a Kardashians spokesman for comment.

Last year Katherine urged the Kardashians to 'be honest' over their alleged plastic surgeries in a blistering new podcast.

The comedian claimed the Kardashians use doctors who perform vampire facials as a 'smokescreen' for their plastic surgeries during an appearance on Vicky Pattison's The Secret podcast.

Katherine said of Kim: 'I know she has Dr. Jason Diamond, he is the family dermatologist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7G6m_0hSN35fB00
The reality titans - comprising Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as mother Kris Jenner and Kylie and Kendall Jenner - have always denied having plastic surgeries 

'So he's doing a lot of the peels and the lasers, they also go to Simon Ourian.

'Jason Diamond is a surgeon he does face lifts and things as well, but I don't think he does any surgery on them.

'I think they're offering these two guys, as smoke screens to be like "here's who I go to, for a lovely gentle vampire facial with them" but there's someone with the fat gun in the back and that's person whose name I need.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Kqrk_0hSN35fB00
Stunning: The family have always credited their looks to make-up, photography tricks and non-surgical procedures such as fillers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANH5O_0hSN35fB00
Kim K:Claim: Katherine also alleged the Kardashians had undergone 'deep plane facelifts' to achieve their sculpted jawlines and that she would love to undergo the procedure (Kim pictured April 2022 - there is no suggestion she has undergone the procedure)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKiOT_0hSN35fB00
Keeping up with Kylie! Kylie Jenner has also undergone a glamorous and dramatic transformation in recent years - which she credits to use of fillers only (pictured left in 2010 and right recently)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PsWLh_0hSN35fB00

Katherine continued: 'That's not a criticism, it's like don't treat me like an idiot, there's a point where we have to be honest and share the wealth.

'Because if people do choose to participate in this trend of changing your body, which is a really contentious issue and I'm not saying anyone should, but there's a danger of if you don't know who to go to, then you put yourself in harm's way, and fly somewhere and meet someone who doesn't have a licence and that what I don't want that for people.'

Mailonline contacted a Kardashian spokesman for comment at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Javh0_0hSN35fB00
2021 vs. 2007:  Khloe has also been accused of having a 'changing face' in the past - but has denied any surgeries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FuYVD_0hSN35fB00

