The Annual West Indian Day Parade Is Returning To NYC Labor Day Weekend

The National West Indian Day Parade is an essential cultural NYC event that began in Harlem back in the 1930s. Around 3 million people celebrate this event in NYC each year, making it one of the biggest festivals in the world.

The West Indies includes an extraordinary range of people and places. It’s the name for a region of the Caribbean Sea that includes countries comprising the Greater Antilles, the Lesser Antilles, and the Lucayan Archipelago.

This year’s parade is scheduled to march down Eastern Parkway Avenue on Monday, September 5 .

Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade:

What is the National West Indian Day Parade?

The National West Indian Day Parade celebrates the heritage of the Caribbean. Singers, dancers, and musicians wear extravagant costumes and feathered head pieces, and tons of amazing floats make their way down the street. Powdered paint gets thrown around, and steel drums and whistles keep the party going all day long. Food vendors also line the streets selling Caribbean food and drinks.

When is the Parade taking place in 2022?

The West Indian Day Parade takes place each year on Labor Day. This year it’s happening on Monday, September 5 .

What time is the Parade?

The parade begins at 11a.m.

What is the Parade route?

The parade marches down NYC’s Eastern Parkway, starting at Schenectady Avenue and ending at Grand Army Plaza.