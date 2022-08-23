Read full article on original website
Related
I found one of the rarest Lincoln pennies in a nickel coin roll – the exact year that could make it worth $2,000
A COIN collector on YouTube unexpectedly found an antique penny while sorting through rolls of nickels in a recent video. Ryan Quinlan, who runs the YouTube channel Quin's Coins, was shocked to find the rare penny amid five-cent pieces. The coin - a 1918 wheat cent - features the face...
4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about
The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
Mobile app offers new learning tools for anatomy students. But tech isn’t a silver bullet
For most people who finished school or university even a decade ago, the idea of virtual reality in the classroom probably seems like the stuff of science fiction. But immersive technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality – which all aim to marry the physical and digital worlds – are increasingly being used to bolster teaching and learning.
Deals: Code Direct Python Interactive Coding Lifetime Access
We have an awesome deal on the Code Direct Python Interactive Coding Lifetime Access in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Code Direct Python Interactive Coding Lifetime Access is available in our deals store for just $24.99, it normally retails for $79. Learning Python online has never been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Dropbase can help turn your messy spreadsheet into queryable SQL database
The two founders were struggling to move spreadsheet data into a SQL database where they could work with it. Even though they were technical people, they couldn’t get everything working without a lot of tinkering. They created a tool to make it easy to drag and drop a .csv file onto a Postgres database and start querying it.
PC Magazine
Move Over, Siri: Google Tips Robots That Can Actually Understand What You Want
Human language is complex and can be difficult for people to understand, let alone robots. But Google Research and Everyday Robots want to change that. Parent company Alphabet is bringing together robotics and artificial intelligence to create a bot that can understand natural language commands. "There's a genius to human...
Elon Musk Serves Yet Another 'Population Collapse' Warning Amid Worrying South Korea, Japan Data
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk once again reiterated his warning about potential global population collapse due to low birth rates. What Happened: Musk, in a tweet on Friday, said, "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming." Earlier, the billionaire...
Being A Better Coder With Serhii Rubets
I’m Serhii Rubets and I’m the Senior Fullstack JS Engineer. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Create a CRUD API With Golang's Gin and MongoDB
Golang is one of the top-paying, in-demand programming languages with many applications. When paired with frameworks like Gin, Revel, and gorilla/mux, you can easily create an API with Go. Learn how to create a CRUD API in Golang using the Gin HTTP framework. Initial Setup and Installation. Get started with...
Oracle's new marketing team leader has been dubbed 'hatchet man'
Oracle insiders said Jason Maynard, the company's new marketing group leader, is tasked with cutting costs and has been dubbed 'hatchet man.'
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Your Scanner When It's Not Working on Windows 11
Have you just bought a new scanner, but you're having trouble connecting it to Windows 11? No worries; you're not the only one. Windows 11 is not perfect, so you may encounter various errors while connecting your scanner to your computer. While simply replugging the scanner cables might fix the...
Developer Visibility Focus Advances at SmartBear with Senior AI and Observability Hires
SOMERVILLE, Mass. & BATH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has hired world-class artificial intelligence (AI) leader Jim Wu as VP of AI and Data Science working in the SmartBear Innovation Labs and product management leader Anthony Bryce as VP of Product Management. Both are supporting the company’s strategy to provide critically-needed visibility for developers to manage quality outcomes across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC) as the market shifts to modern developer-led practices. Jim previously served Nuance Communications for more than 14 years, most recently as VP, Corporate Research. Anthony served BMC Software for 12 years, most recently as Director of Product Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005142/en/ SmartBear adds world-class AI leader Jim Wu and industry expert Anthony Bryce to leadership team (Photo: Business Wire)
A Comprehensive Guide to Penetration Testing
Penetration testing, also known as "pen testing," is the practice of simulating a cyber attack on your company in order to identify security flaws. By detecting and correcting these flaws, you can decrease the likelihood of a real attack. We'll go through the Top 5 Pen Testing Firms in this blog article, as well as what makes them special. We'll go through how penetration testing may benefit your company and how to conduct a penetration test on your own.
KRISPY KREME® Launches ‘Artemis Moon Doughnut’ for One Day Only to Celebrate NASA’s Artemis I Mission
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- Could you imagine a Krispy Kreme ® Hot Light on the moon someday? Because we are. And the journey to “someday” will begin as early as Monday with NASA’s planned launch of Artemis I – an uncrewed flight test of the world’s most powerful rocket carrying a spacecraft that will fly around the moon and farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005047/en/ Countdown is on for new doughnut as Artemis I preps for launch on Monday, Aug. 29 (Photo: Business Wire)
makeuseof.com
How to Force Windows 11 to Always Use Your Default Browser
Windows 11 allows you to change the default browser to something other than Edge. Unfortunately, the change doesn't apply in all situations. Clicking links in certain widgets and several other places will result in Edge opening rather than your chosen browser. The only way around this annoying discrepancy is to...
Engadget
Learn how to program robots, IoT devices and more for $50
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Raspberry Pi and similar single-board computers (SBCs) are highly versatile for their size. They can , act as and even . On top of that, they offer a great way to learn robotics and coding. If you’re interested in learning how to bring these devices to life, consider the Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle, .
TechCrunch
Heroku announces plans to eliminate free plans, blaming ‘fraud and abuse’
In a blog post, Bob Wise, Heroku general manager and Salesforce EVP, blamed “abuse” on the demise of the free services, which span the free plans for Heroku Dynos and Heroku Postgres as well as the free plan for Heroku Data for Redis. “Our product, engineering, and security teams are spending an extraordinary amount of effort to manage fraud and abuse of the Heroku free product plans,” Wise said. “We will continue to provide low-cost solutions for compute and data resources.”
How to Interact With the Elrond Blockchain in a Simple Static Website
The Elrond blockchain is one of the layer one blockchain solutions, similar to Ethereum or Solana, and it seems to be getting more and more attention lately. There is a lot of dev tooling in the ecosystem, but the tools primarily focus on bigger web applications and more advanced use cases around frontend frameworks like React/Next.
Here's another good reason not to download pirated software
If you ever needed a compelling argument against downloading pirated software, cracks, or activators, here’s one - you’ll probably end up with a dangerous infostealer along the way, too. Experts from Zscaler recently analyzed several ongoing malware distribution campaigns, finding an unknown threat actor (or multiple actors) is...
Fast Company
8 tips, tricks, and tools to optimize productivity on your Mac
Many of us tailor our home office spaces carefully to help us work comfortably and efficiently—I know I spent hours choosing my desk surface, rug, and other accoutrements. In this process, we often forget to take the same care of our computers. Your Mac is just as much of an “office space” as your physical office: It’s the portal via which you accomplish all of your work, so you should make the effort to configure and optimize it for productivity.
Comments / 0