Coding & Programming

BGR.com

4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about

The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
CELL PHONES
The Conversation Africa

Mobile app offers new learning tools for anatomy students. But tech isn’t a silver bullet

For most people who finished school or university even a decade ago, the idea of virtual reality in the classroom probably seems like the stuff of science fiction. But immersive technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality – which all aim to marry the physical and digital worlds – are increasingly being used to bolster teaching and learning.
TechCrunch

Dropbase can help turn your messy spreadsheet into queryable SQL database

The two founders were struggling to move spreadsheet data into a SQL database where they could work with it. Even though they were technical people, they couldn’t get everything working without a lot of tinkering. They created a tool to make it easy to drag and drop a .csv file onto a Postgres database and start querying it.
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

Move Over, Siri: Google Tips Robots That Can Actually Understand What You Want

Human language is complex and can be difficult for people to understand, let alone robots. But Google Research and Everyday Robots want to change that. Parent company Alphabet is bringing together robotics and artificial intelligence to create a bot that can understand natural language commands. "There's a genius to human...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Being A Better Coder With Serhii Rubets

I’m Serhii Rubets and I’m the Senior Fullstack JS Engineer. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

How to Create a CRUD API With Golang's Gin and MongoDB

Golang is one of the top-paying, in-demand programming languages with many applications. When paired with frameworks like Gin, Revel, and gorilla/mux, you can easily create an API with Go. Learn how to create a CRUD API in Golang using the Gin HTTP framework. Initial Setup and Installation. Get started with...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Your Scanner When It's Not Working on Windows 11

Have you just bought a new scanner, but you're having trouble connecting it to Windows 11? No worries; you're not the only one. Windows 11 is not perfect, so you may encounter various errors while connecting your scanner to your computer. While simply replugging the scanner cables might fix the...
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Developer Visibility Focus Advances at SmartBear with Senior AI and Observability Hires

SOMERVILLE, Mass. & BATH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has hired world-class artificial intelligence (AI) leader Jim Wu as VP of AI and Data Science working in the SmartBear Innovation Labs and product management leader Anthony Bryce as VP of Product Management. Both are supporting the company’s strategy to provide critically-needed visibility for developers to manage quality outcomes across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC) as the market shifts to modern developer-led practices. Jim previously served Nuance Communications for more than 14 years, most recently as VP, Corporate Research. Anthony served BMC Software for 12 years, most recently as Director of Product Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005142/en/ SmartBear adds world-class AI leader Jim Wu and industry expert Anthony Bryce to leadership team (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

A Comprehensive Guide to Penetration Testing

Penetration testing, also known as "pen testing," is the practice of simulating a cyber attack on your company in order to identify security flaws. By detecting and correcting these flaws, you can decrease the likelihood of a real attack. We'll go through the Top 5 Pen Testing Firms in this blog article, as well as what makes them special. We'll go through how penetration testing may benefit your company and how to conduct a penetration test on your own.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

KRISPY KREME® Launches ‘Artemis Moon Doughnut’ for One Day Only to Celebrate NASA’s Artemis I Mission

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- Could you imagine a Krispy Kreme ® Hot Light on the moon someday? Because we are. And the journey to “someday” will begin as early as Monday with NASA’s planned launch of Artemis I – an uncrewed flight test of the world’s most powerful rocket carrying a spacecraft that will fly around the moon and farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005047/en/ Countdown is on for new doughnut as Artemis I preps for launch on Monday, Aug. 29 (Photo: Business Wire)
makeuseof.com

How to Force Windows 11 to Always Use Your Default Browser

Windows 11 allows you to change the default browser to something other than Edge. Unfortunately, the change doesn't apply in all situations. Clicking links in certain widgets and several other places will result in Edge opening rather than your chosen browser. The only way around this annoying discrepancy is to...
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Learn how to program robots, IoT devices and more for $50

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Raspberry Pi and similar single-board computers (SBCs) are highly versatile for their size. They can , act as and even . On top of that, they offer a great way to learn robotics and coding. If you’re interested in learning how to bring these devices to life, consider the Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle, .
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Heroku announces plans to eliminate free plans, blaming ‘fraud and abuse’

In a blog post, Bob Wise, Heroku general manager and Salesforce EVP, blamed “abuse” on the demise of the free services, which span the free plans for Heroku Dynos and Heroku Postgres as well as the free plan for Heroku Data for Redis. “Our product, engineering, and security teams are spending an extraordinary amount of effort to manage fraud and abuse of the Heroku free product plans,” Wise said. “We will continue to provide low-cost solutions for compute and data resources.”
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

How to Interact With the Elrond Blockchain in a Simple Static Website

The Elrond blockchain is one of the layer one blockchain solutions, similar to Ethereum or Solana, and it seems to be getting more and more attention lately. There is a lot of dev tooling in the ecosystem, but the tools primarily focus on bigger web applications and more advanced use cases around frontend frameworks like React/Next.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Here's another good reason not to download pirated software

If you ever needed a compelling argument against downloading pirated software, cracks, or activators, here’s one - you’ll probably end up with a dangerous infostealer along the way, too. Experts from Zscaler recently analyzed several ongoing malware distribution campaigns, finding an unknown threat actor (or multiple actors) is...
COMPUTERS
Fast Company

8 tips, tricks, and tools to optimize productivity on your Mac

Many of us tailor our home office spaces carefully to help us work comfortably and efficiently—I know I spent hours choosing my desk surface, rug, and other accoutrements. In this process, we often forget to take the same care of our computers. Your Mac is just as much of an “office space” as your physical office: It’s the portal via which you accomplish all of your work, so you should make the effort to configure and optimize it for productivity.
COMPUTERS

