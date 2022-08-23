ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota’s Favorite Celebrity Couple Set To Wed

Minot, North Dakota's very own Josh Duhamel, and his fiance' Audra Marie have taken the next step towards marriage. The actor, model, and beauty pageant winner have gotten a marriage license at the Cass County Courthouse, according to an article at InForum. Duhamel and Mari were spotted in the Cass...
MINOT, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bars In North Dakota Love These Pickled Foods

Enter a bar, dive bar, saloon or other hometown watering-hole establishment while passing thru the Peace Garden State... and MORE THAN LIKELY... There are one or MORE gallon jars on the bar top with a pickled delicacy!. AND we're NOT talking just the pickled kind used for garnish either!. Pickles,...
RESTAURANTS
SuperTalk 1270

Have You Tried North Dakota’s Favorite Chip & Dip Combo?

According to an article on The Loupe, they decided to break down every state's favorite chip and dip combination. I'm not going to lie. I haven't even heard of this particular chip brand that we supposedly love in North Dakota. I asked around our building to see if my co-workers had partaken in these so-called most popular chips in the state. Most were like me and had never even heard of them before. BEC from our morning show had heard of them but like me, she was surprised this so-called brand was North Dakota's favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota/Minnesota Barbecue Giant Bought By Canadians

Famous Dave's is part of blockbuster $200 million deal. It was announced Tuesday that Famous Dave's parent company BBQ Holdings was sold for $200 million to Montreal-based MTY Food Group. BBQ Holdings is also the parent to Village Inn, Granite City, Bario Queen, and other restaurants. BBQ Holdings operates over 200 franchised locations and over 100 corporate-owned stores.
ECONOMY
SuperTalk 1270

This Is North Dakota’s Favorite Ice Cream Flavor

If there's anything we can all agree on, it's that ice cream is delicious. Now when we start talking about the different flavors, that's where we get into debate. Even though Summer is almost over, we can still sneak in a few more ice cream runs. Honestly, I'm the type of person who will eat ice cream no matter what the weather is. If it's snowing and I'm having a craving I'm getting it.
RESTAURANTS
SuperTalk 1270

Should North Dakota Switch To A 4-Day School Week?

Ask just about any student and they will say less school is a good thing. Heck, ask some teachers and staff the same question and they may just give you the same answer. AND may just ENTICE educators... put an end to the staffing shortages... Or at least definitely give North Dakota a second glance!
EDUCATION
SuperTalk 1270

Colorful And Pest Resistant Yet Not ND State Flower

We know... North Dakota's state flower is the native Wild Prairie Rose... Don't get us wrong, we LOVE enjoying them when out checking cows... BUT what about a state flower for the rest of the folks that are confined to their gardens, flowerbeds and potted beauties? Do They Not Deserve a state flower too?
GARDENING
SuperTalk 1270

Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota

The Bismarck Bubble "burst" last night. We received some much-needed precipitation across most of south-central North Dakota early Tuesday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted for parts of Burleigh County which brought heavy rain, 60-mile-per-hour winds, and quarter-sized hail. Some of these storms really packed a punch. Rainfall totals ranged...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota: Owner Of Glasser Images Files For Bankruptcy

I'm sure you've heard about all the controversy surrounding Glasser Images. Clients and photographers have been coming forward, saying they're not getting paid and/or cannot get refunds. This has been an ongoing issue for quite some time. Coming To Light. Earlier this year, in May, North Dakota Attorney General, Drew...
ECONOMY
SuperTalk 1270

Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME IX

They may not have started that way...but, they ended as Standing Rock, Cannonball, Belcourt, Mohall and more. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
POLITICS
SuperTalk 1270

ND Posting & Trespass Laws You Need To Know This Season!

As we all gear up for hunting seasons and enjoy those fall activities, beware there are laws that everyone needs to know and heed. Sometimes it's easy to forget when heading to the outdoors whether it's camping, hiking, fishing, or hunting that there are laws in place to preserve our state's natural habitat, make for a fair game scenario as well as protect our landowner rights.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SuperTalk 1270

Raise A Glass Because This Is Where ND Ranks

Trends have certainly changed in the past few years. After the pandemic, we have all re-evaluated HOW WE ARE "LIVING" OUR LIFESTYLE. Maybe it is the after-effects that we are evaluating, aka the pandemic 15 (15 pounds gained). So where are the healthiest places, the healthiest states? According to Nice...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

This Small Town Named North Dakota’s Most Underrated

A travel website called Love Exploring just came out with an article on the most underrated city in each state in America. Love Exploring has numerous articles on travel not only in the United States but all over the world. They certainly seem to have some credibility looking at some...
JUD, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Kristen Bell And Dax Sheppard Spotted In North Dakota!

Errrmehgerd! A woman captured a photo of who she believed to be Dax Sheppard while stopping at the Tesoro gas station on Interchange Avenue in Bismarck. The woman who captured the moment, Rose Burcham-LaFountain told me the photo was taken yesterday (August 16th) at approximately 5:30 pm. Talk about being at the right place at the right time. She said she also saw his wife (Kristen Bell) and their kids in the car. Here's LaFountain's post:
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Famed Conservative Speaker Candace Owens Is Coming To NoDak

Famed conservative speaker Candace Owens is coming to North Dakota. She is a best-selling author, political and cultural commentator, businesswoman, and the co-founder and President of the charitable organization BLEXIT Foundation, which is dedicated to conservative principles in urban minority communities across the United States. Candace will be speaking right...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota Knows How To Smile In August

We have heard it said many times and we are sure you have heard it too... North Dakota, there is nothing to see, "what is there?" We get it. It's the 47th state in terms of population. But that is part of what gives North Dakota its beauty. It's not the lack of population, but rather the hidden beauty in place of the lack of population. And now is the time to see what can put a smile on your face.
TRAVEL
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

