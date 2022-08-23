Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has announced that he will resign from office to focus on running for Governor of Alaska. This news comes after his campaign finished in the top four vote getters in the regular primary where the four automatically advance to the General Election in November, which will be determined through Ranked Choice Voting. Pierce had previously committed to stepping down after the August primary. Mayor Pierce’s resignation will become effective at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022.

