Kasilof, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Floatplane pilot describes close encounter with boat in Halibut Cove

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Floatplane pilot Eric Lee feels that the dangerous incident he experienced in Halibut Cove earlier this week should be investigated by law enforcement. Lee owns Alaska Ultimate Safaris in Homer and had his plane intentionally circled at close proximity by a boater in Halibut Cove as...
HOMER, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska State Troopers: Kenai car chase leads to brief stand-off

Kenai, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Alaska State Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle which led to a stand-off. At 1:21 a.m. on Friday, Alaska State Troopers pursued Joshwa Milette in the area of Beaver Loop Road and Kenai Spur Highway after Milette was reported as a REDDI. Milette eluded...
KENAI, AK
radiokenai.com

Distressed Boater Rescued On Kenai River Near City Of Kenai Dock

The Kenai Public Dispatch Center received a 911 call for a boater in distress on the Kenai River near the City of Kenai Dock. The call came in on Wednesday just before 9:00 p.m. The Kenai Fire Department responded to the call for service to find an approximately 20-foot fiberglass...
KENAI, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Troopers, Coast Guard investigating encounter between boat, float plane in Halibut Cove

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Videos posted on social media show a scary encounter between a boat and a floatplane in Halibut Cove near Homer on Tuesday. In the videos, a floatplane can be seen moving through the water when a boat appears and starts to make tight circles around the plane. The boat looks as if it is trying to block the floatplane, and several passes appear dangerously close.
HOMER, AK
kdll.org

Pierce resigns as Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce announced today that he’s resigning as mayor next month to focus full-time on his gubernatorial campaign. Pierce, a conservative from Sterling, is in his second term as mayor of the borough. He was first elected in 2017 and his current term didn’t end until late next year. He announced his resignation this morning on a conservative podcast and in a written statement posted to Facebook, and did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man flees troopers and refused to surrender, troopers say

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested after fleeing troopers and refusing to surrender in the area of Beaver Loop Road and Kenai Spur Highway Friday. Shortly after 1:20 a.m., troopers attempted to stop the vehicle driven by Joshwa Milette after he was reported for driving dangerously, according to an Alaska State Troopers online dispatch.
radiokenai.com

SoHi Offense Proves Unstoppable In 55-26 Win Over West Valley

Eight offensive possessions and eight touchdowns for the Soldotna Stars offense as the Stars overpowered West Valley 55-26 in Division II football on Friday at SoHi’s Justin Maile Field. SoHi 55 – West Valley 26. The Stars improved to 3-0 on the regular season with a third, dominating...
SOLDOTNA, AK
alaskalandmine.com

Mayor Charlie Pierce resigned due to workplace harassment situation, not to focus on gubernatorial campaign

Today, Kenai Peninsula Borough (KPB) Mayor Charlie Pierce announced he is resigning as mayor to focus on his campaign for governor. In a statement sent from the campaign, Pierce said he “announced today that he is stepping down as KPB Mayor and will focus full time on his campaign for Governor of Alaska. He had earlier committed to stepping down after the August Primary.”
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
radiokenai.com

Kardinals Drop Moose 24-6 In Non-Divisional Football

The Kenai Kardinals recorded their second-straight road victory of the football season with a commanding 24-6 victory over the Palmer Moose at Palmer High School on Friday. The Division II Palmer Moose scored first in the first quarter, then the Moose offense was silenced by the Kenai defense for a 24-6 Kenai victory.
KENAI, AK
radiokenai.com

Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce Announces Resignation

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has announced that he will resign from office to focus on running for Governor of Alaska. This news comes after his campaign finished in the top four vote getters in the regular primary where the four automatically advance to the General Election in November, which will be determined through Ranked Choice Voting. Pierce had previously committed to stepping down after the August primary. Mayor Pierce’s resignation will become effective at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
kdll.org

Art auction submissions due tomorrow

The Kenai Art Center is still accepting art for its upcoming September Harvest Art Exhibit and Auction. The center is looking for original pieces to display through the month before they’re auctioned off at the Sept. 24 event — a fundraiser for the center. This year’s auction is the first since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
KENAI, AK

