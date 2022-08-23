Read full article on original website
TWRA holds photo contest for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife calendar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced this week that they are accepting entries for the 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. Photographers interested in the contest are invited to submit up to ten of their best photos of...
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
‘It’s always in the back of your mind’ | Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss’ family recaps difficult year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Aug. 26, marked a solemn day for the family of Ryan Knauss. Friday marked one year since the Army Staff Sgt. from Corryton was killed in an airport bombing in Kabul. Over the last year, Ryan was honored across East Tennessee in several different ways which...
‘It breaks my heart’: Women consider leaving TN due to abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the abortion ban, some women are contemplating moving away from Tennessee. Leaving Tennessee after buying a home to settle down in wasn’t a part of Laura Brown’s plan. “It breaks my heart that I have to leave this place that I have grown...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
‘I was absolutely surprised’: Louisville woman cashes $225,000 winning Kentucky lottery ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman won big with her Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket on Saturday. According to lottery officials, the woman stopped at her local Kroger store to check her lottery ticket, and found out she had won the game’s $225,000 top prize. “The numbers...
Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
Tanasi Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village, officials say
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Clubhouse’s main building at the Tellico Village retirement community caught fire on Saturday evening, officials with Tellico Village said. The fire started at around 4:40 p.m. and started on the restaurant side of the building. When the fire broke out, a Tellico Village firefighter was inside and immediately began the response.
Tanasi Clubhouse at Tellico Village retirement community on fire
One month after launch, Gov. Bill Lee says TN voucher program trial ‘success so far’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says the state’s controversial Education Savings Account (ESA) trial program has been a success so far. The online portal launched one month ago, giving some Memphis and Nashville families money to send their children to private schools. The program’s trial was...
‘We are hopeful’: Gov. Lee announces wife’s cancer diagnosis
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Friday that his wife was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer that attacks the lymphatic system. The disease centers in on the body’s immune system. While the disease is serious, federal resources state that there are several treatment options available. Lymphoma has had a 73.8% survival rate over five years, from 2012-2018. In 2022, it has been responsible for only 3.3% of all cancer deaths.
Teacher organizations worry about the teacher shortage in the long term
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state of Tennessee was short 500-750 teachers statewide and about 50 teachers short in Knox County as of Friday, according to the executive director of the Professional Educators of Tennessee JC Bowman. He said there were a multitude of issues teachers face on a daily...
