KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Friday that his wife was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer that attacks the lymphatic system. The disease centers in on the body’s immune system. While the disease is serious, federal resources state that there are several treatment options available. Lymphoma has had a 73.8% survival rate over five years, from 2012-2018. In 2022, it has been responsible for only 3.3% of all cancer deaths.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO