ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

TWRA holds photo contest for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife calendar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced this week that they are accepting entries for the 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. Photographers interested in the contest are invited to submit up to ten of their best photos of...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel#Hunting License#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Wildlife Management Area#Twra
wvlt.tv

Tanasi Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village, officials say

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Clubhouse’s main building at the Tellico Village retirement community caught fire on Saturday evening, officials with Tellico Village said. The fire started at around 4:40 p.m. and started on the restaurant side of the building. When the fire broke out, a Tellico Village firefighter was inside and immediately began the response.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tanasi Clubhouse at Tellico Village retirement community on fire

Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget. Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for more than two years. Mud run proceeds to benefit local veteran organizations. Updated: 7 hours ago. Participants are encouraged to wear old...
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘We are hopeful’: Gov. Lee announces wife’s cancer diagnosis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Friday that his wife was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer that attacks the lymphatic system. The disease centers in on the body’s immune system. While the disease is serious, federal resources state that there are several treatment options available. Lymphoma has had a 73.8% survival rate over five years, from 2012-2018. In 2022, it has been responsible for only 3.3% of all cancer deaths.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy