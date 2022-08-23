Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
smokingmusket.com
Best and Worst Case: West Virginia Football 2022 Season
The Mountaineers come out victorious in the Backyard Brawl, as JT Daniels finds Kaden Prather in the final minutes of the game to pull out a 35-28 victory. The come-from-behind win steels the team, as they quickly gain confidence in their next three games. Victories over Kansas (35-10), Towson (66-7), and Virginia Tech (28-7) have the team riding high and sitting at 4-0. The national media begins to take notice and the Mountaineers are ranked for the first time in Neal Brown’s tenure at WVU.
smokingmusket.com
One of the Best Rivalries In College - The Backyard Brawl
College football, maybe moreso than any other sport, is defined by its rivalries. The rivalries are what make us fans feel alive and what bring the unique passion of college football to the forefront. If all college football was just the playing of four quarters of pigskin and two teams shaking hands and going home, it would not be as popular as it is. The vitriol, the hatred and the animosity that comes from the rivalries are the lifeblood of college athletics and the West Virginia Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Panthers have one of the best in the sport - aptly named “The Backyard Brawl”.
Comments / 0