College football, maybe moreso than any other sport, is defined by its rivalries. The rivalries are what make us fans feel alive and what bring the unique passion of college football to the forefront. If all college football was just the playing of four quarters of pigskin and two teams shaking hands and going home, it would not be as popular as it is. The vitriol, the hatred and the animosity that comes from the rivalries are the lifeblood of college athletics and the West Virginia Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Panthers have one of the best in the sport - aptly named “The Backyard Brawl”.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO