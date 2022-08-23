Read full article on original website
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
Brian Robinson Jr: Washington Commanders running back shot multiple times during attempted robbery
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr was shot during an attempted robbery in Washington on Sunday evening.Robinson, 23, was taken to hospital with non-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the NFL team.The team management met the player in hospital and said Robinson was in “good spirits”.The team’s co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, team physician Dr Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Dr Barbara Roberts were with Robinson at the hospital.In a statement on Twitter, Mr Rivera said: “I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me...
New Show ‘The Football Playbook’ With Ric Launches Monday!
A brand new show launches this Monday, August 29th, as ‘The Football Playbook’ debuts on Jakib Media.
Atlanta Braves Mascot Pummels Little Kids In Football At Falcons Game
Blooper lowered the boom on several peewee leaguers at halftime.
New coach Brent Pry leads Virginia Tech into Old Dominion
Virginia Tech travels to underdog Old Dominion on Friday night in a battle of teams entering new eras. While it
Renewed Local Rivalry is Decided Early
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots met the Tuscaloosa County Knights Friday night for the first time since 1992 in what was expected to be a tightly contest contest between Tuscaloosa's best teams in their respective divisions.
Saints Stifled by Stallions in Home Opener
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Holy Spirit Saints hosted its first varsity football game since 2018 on Friday against the South Lamar Stallions. The game may have ended in a 41-13 final score in favor of South Lamar, but the Saints faithful stayed energetic the entire game as the school welcomed football back to its campus.
