theadvocate.com
Casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month. See how much they fell
For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July, 8% less than the...
brproud.com
First Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane’s celebrates its anniversary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of Baton Rouge’s most popular fast food chains is celebrating the opening of its very first capital area location Sunday, August 28. Over two decades ago, the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant that started it all opened its doors to the public at 3313 Highland Road in Baton Rouge, a small building situated near the gates of LSU.
LSU Reveille
This Week in BR: career advice, '80s night, date night fun
Theatre Baton Rouge is holding auditions for its upcoming musical, “The Addams Family” at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at 7155 Florida Blvd. People of all ages are welcome to audition, but the website states you must be fully vaccinated to audition. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Red Stick Farmers...
theadvocate.com
Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight
South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
wbrz.com
Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
theadvocate.com
Brothers Empowered to Teach: 'Planting seeds for that next generation'
In his childhood New Orleans neighborhood, Larry Irvin figured out early that there were two, maybe three, paths to success – football, hip-hop and a life involving drugs and guns. Irvin tried all three routes before realizing there was a fourth. Football was first. Irvin was a standout defensive...
225batonrouge.com
Labor Day weekend day trips to take from Baton Rouge
With Labor Day weekend around the corner, we’re digging back into the archives from quick day trip ideas from Capital City. We’re all familiar with the revelry of New Orleans and the Cajun spirit of Lafayette, but what about all the space in between? In dusty shops along Range Avenue in Denham Springs, you can sift through rows of wicker chairs and porcelain teacups in search of one-of-a-kind treasures. In St. Francisville, stroll sidewalks lined with quaint boutiques, moss-covered oaks and haunted mansions. South of the city in Ascension Parish, you’ll find rich culture and history in museums, restaurants and shops. And across the Mississippi along the shores of False River, you can unwind from it all, watching the sunset while sipping a cold Louisiana beer.
brproud.com
Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
brproud.com
BRPD finds woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
D.R. Horton homeowners say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes
brproud.com
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
theadvocate.com
Les Jeunes Amies debutantes honored at fall luncheon at Baton Rouge Country Club
Twenty senior members of Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie will be honored at the fall luncheon Sunday at the Baton Rouge Country Club. They will be presented during the Baton Rouge Symphony League’s Bal de la Symphonie on Nov. 26 at the Crowne Plaza. Les Jeunes Amies is...
brproud.com
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck by vehicle, injured on Madison Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and injured Sunday (August 28) night within the 5100 block of Madison Avenue, near North Foster Drive. The incident occurred shortly before 8:18 p.m. and responding agencies confirmed that the individual’s injuries...
WAFB.com
Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
brproud.com
Five LSU players to work at Raising Cane’s Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five Louisiana State University (LSU) football players will be working at Raising Cane’s on Sunday, Aug. 28. LSU wide receivers Jack Bech and Kayshon Boutte, running back John Emery Jr., defensive lineman Mason Smith, and defensive end BJ Ojulari will be serving chicken fingers at 202 W. Lee Drive at 4 p.m. The football players will be working in the drive-thru and in the dining room.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana highway safety panel honored for work among hearing-impaired, other communities
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission was a semi-finalist for the National Safety Council’s prestigious Green Cross for Safety awards for 2022. The commission's executive director, Lisa Freeman, said the agency was one of two highway safety offices among those in the final rounds. Typically most finalists and semi-finalists are national organizations or corporations, like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Amazon or U.S. Steel.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash at Hooper and Mickens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Hooper Road at Mickens Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Officials say the crash may have left some involved with...
Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]
theadvocate.com
Here's how one business owner wants to improve downtown Baton Rouge's retail environment
A business owner is launching a campaign to increase the number of independent retailers in downtown Baton Rouge. James Curtis has started the Grow Downtown Retail campaign by putting up flyers at his two businesses: Plantriarch, a co-working space for artists, and Outside Stimuli, a design studio and plant shop. He’s enlisted the help of other downtown businesses and a website is set to launch Thursday.
brproud.com
Man dies after reported accident involving train at Dow Chemical plant
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A worker with a transportation service company named WATCO was badly hurt while working in the train yard at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine. The accident took place around 2 p.m. on Thursday near the West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville...
