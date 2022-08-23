ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Futurity

Coating keeps killing viruses and bacteria for months

There may soon be a new weapon in our centuries-old battle against germs: the first durable coating that can quickly kill bacteria and viruses and keep on killing them for months at a time. As reported in the journal Matter, the coating proved deadly to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes...
Spit bacteria differs in college students with suicidal thoughts

Bacteria in the saliva of college students who reported recent thoughts of suicide differed in significant ways from those who had not had those thoughts, a new study shows. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day by calling 988. While there is a growing body of...
