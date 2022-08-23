Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
Futurity
Coating keeps killing viruses and bacteria for months
There may soon be a new weapon in our centuries-old battle against germs: the first durable coating that can quickly kill bacteria and viruses and keep on killing them for months at a time. As reported in the journal Matter, the coating proved deadly to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes...
Futurity
Spit bacteria differs in college students with suicidal thoughts
Bacteria in the saliva of college students who reported recent thoughts of suicide differed in significant ways from those who had not had those thoughts, a new study shows. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day by calling 988. While there is a growing body of...
