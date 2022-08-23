Read full article on original website
Kevin Gausman knocked around in no-decision on Thursday
Kevin Gausman pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs on nine hits while striking out six during Toronto's win over Boston on Thursday. Gausman wasn't on the mark, matching his season high with nine hits allowed, with most of the damage occurring the in the fourth inning. He's been quite inconsistent lately, allowing at least four earned runs against in three of his last six starts but has limited his walks, only allowing four over that span. Gausman will likely right the ship sooner than later and should continue to be started with confidence in all mixed leagues. On the season he is 9-9 with a 3.15 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with an exceptional 155:22 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 24 starts. He'll next take the mound in a plus matchup against the Cubs on Tuesday.
Aaron Nola tosses complete-game shutout against Reds on Thursday
Aaron Nola allowed five hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout against the Reds on Thursday, earning his ninth win of the season. Nola came within two pitches of a "Maddux," but could hardly have been more dominant. He generated 16 whiffs and had a 40% CSW rate while allowing just two hard-hit balls all night. It was an incredibly soft matchup against a depleted Reds lineup, but that shouldn't take away from how fantastic Nola was and has been all season. Start him with confidence against the Diamondbacks in his text turn, as you should every time he pitches.
Mitch Haniger comes through with walk-off single Friday
Haniger drove in Dylan Moore with a single off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase to walk-off the Guardians in the 11th inning. He previously led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a hustle double that included an impressive swim move and dive at second base. Haniger has quietly been the Mariners most consistent hitter ever since he was activated from the injured list earlier in the month.
Tyler Glasnow agrees to one-year, $25 million extension through 2024
The Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow have agreed to terms on a one-year extension worth $25 million that keeps Glasnow on the Rays through the 2024 season according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. (Jeff Passan on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Glasnow, who is currently 29 years old and recovering from...
Julio Rodriguez, Mariners close to massive long-term extension
The 21-year-old burgeoning superstar's extension is rumored to be around $200 million guaranteed, with $450 million possible over an unknown length of time. The deal would presumably make him the Mariners' highest-paid player, and he will be a Top 20 pick in redrafts next year and possibly the No. 1 overall pick in dynasty.
5 Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. We’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season. Now’s the time to...
James Paxton done for the 2022 season
James Paxton was diagnosed with a grade 2 tear in his lat Thursday, per manager Alex Cora. He will miss the remainder of the season. (Pete Abraham on Twitter) Paxton has not pitched since 2021, when he appeared in one game with Seattle. He ended up having Tommy John surgery in 2021 and was in the middle of his first rehab start before being removed with lat tightness. The 33-year-old left-hander has a player and team option for 2023, which most would expect the Red Sox decline.
Ryan Brasier surrenders unearned run in loss to Blue Jays
Ryan Brasier allowed one unearned run on one hit during the top of the 10th inning versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday. The damage came on a double off the bat of George Springer, scoring the free runner placed on second base. Brasier was charged with the loss as Boston ultimately fell to Toronto by a score of 3-2 in 10 innings.
League Winners to Draft: Running Backs (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are players that have league-winning upside in 2022 fantasy football drafts. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
Strategy Tips for Shallow Leagues (2022 Fantasy Football)
As I’ve mentioned elsewhere, no two leagues are alike. One thing that can help make things easier is to prepare for each draft like it’s your only one. Preparation is a great way to differentiate yourself from your opponents. Doing mock drafts and reading strategy articles like this one are a great start. In shallower leagues, where there are fewer opponents or fewer bench spots, every edge matters that much more. This article will discuss how I approach drafting in shallower leagues.
Andrew Erickson’s Perfect 2022 Fantasy Football Draft
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
Closer Report: Felix Bautista, Rafael Montero, Andres Munoz (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Welcome back to the latest edition of the closer report. We have seen a plethora of either injuries or closer changes as of late in a number of different bullpens. 16 Padres Luis Garcia -13 Josh Hader removed from closer role. 17 Mariners Paul Sewald 2 Andres Munoz worth monitoring.
The Watchlist: Matt Manning, Brian Serven, Trevor Stephan, Clarke Schmidt (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
“The Watchlist” is a weekly column designed to help you monitor and pick up players in the coming weeks. Whether they’re waiver wire or trade targets, these are the players you’ll want to add now before becoming the hot waiver commodity or trade target in a week or two.
NFL Preseason Week 3 DFS Lineup Advice: Friday (8/26)
It’s the final Friday night preseason as we reach the mid-way point of games for week 3. We will see four games to build our roster and win money this weekend in this slate. The biggest tip we can give is that week 3 is the new system version of week 4 in the preseason. This shorter preseason means that in week three, most starters will rest and only a few players of regular season consequences should get significant time. So be prepared to read this article and see a few more “sleeper” players than you are used to seeing. With that said, let’s break down some different plays that could help you win cash this weekend in DFS.
Patrick Beverley: Lakers finalizing deal to acquire veteran guard
The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a deal to aquire Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. (Shams Charania on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Beverley, who came to the Jazz this summer in the Rudy Gobert...
PGA DraftKings and FanDuel DFS Primer: PGA Tour Championship (2022)
The third and final event of the 2022 FedExCup playoffs is here! After 11 months of competition, the top 30 players, based on their current ranking in the FedExCup standings, will play four rounds at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s an exciting time with massive implications for all 29 players. That’s right, Will Zalatoris withdrew from this event due to sustaining a back injury during the BMW Championship last weekend.
Ryan Pressly (neck spasms) to be placed on IL
Ryan Pressly is being placed on the IL with neck spasms, according to Julia Morales. The move is retroactive to Monday. (Julia Morales on Twitter) Pressly had been dealing with neck discomfort for a few days, and with a huge lead in the AL West, the Astros will opt to play it safe. He'll be eligible to return on September 6th. In his absence, Houston will likely use a closer committee between Rafael Montero, Hector Neris, and Will Smith.
Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Planner: Jake Fraley, Jake McCarthy, Max Muncy (2022)
Most teams will play six games next week, with 24 clubs scheduled for a half-dozen contests. However, two teams drew the short stick, playing only five games. Finally, four teams have seven games on the docket in the upcoming fantasy baseball scoring period. Notable Matchups. Houston Astros at TEX (2),...
Chet Holmgren (foot) to miss entire season with Lisfranc injury
Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his right foot on August 20 as reported by ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Holmgren suffered the injury will attempting to guard LeBron James at the rim on...
Dameon Pierce: Texans bullish on first year back
Dameon Pierce has been the talk of Texans’ training camp. Head coach Lovie Smith said,“We’ve seen everything you need to see from a good running back.” (Aaron Wilson on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. The fourth-round running back seems to have a firm hold on the starting...
