PITTSFORD — Entering their first season in the 8-player world of high school football, the Wildcats and head coach Mike Burger had to overcome their first hurdle of the season: getting on the field and playing a complete game. Many knew that the Wildcats would enter the season with talent across the team, but the real questions really were how the team would respond when faced with the transition to 8-player football when they stepped onto the field.

BURR OAK, MI ・ 28 MINUTES AGO