Read full article on original website
Related
Ramon Henderson Battling For Starting Role In The Notre Dame Secondary
Junior Ramon Henderson is pushing hard to get into a starting role for the Notre Dame defense
Pittsford kicks the door open to 8-player world with 50-0 victory over Burr Oak
PITTSFORD — Entering their first season in the 8-player world of high school football, the Wildcats and head coach Mike Burger had to overcome their first hurdle of the season: getting on the field and playing a complete game. Many knew that the Wildcats would enter the season with talent across the team, but the real questions really were how the team would respond when faced with the transition to 8-player football when they stepped onto the field.
Scarlet Nation
Tracking the Talent: Week one of Texas High School Football is here
Texas high school football is finally upon us. After what seemed like a long offseason, football will be kicked off on Thursday. Orangebloods is set to be on-scene for Arlington Martin versus Lake Travis at Choctaw Stadium during opening night. Some Texas pledges have already kicked off their seasons. Others,...
Comments / 0