Tennis

shefinds

People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Called Out Prince William, Kate Middleton For 'Disrespecting' Meghan Markle? Sussex Pair's Upcoming UK Return Is Allegedly 'Commercially Driven'

Prince Harry confronted Prince William in a bizarre face-off accusing Kate Middleton of snubbing Meghan Markle and demanded the Duchess of Cambridge to be “friendlier” to his wife, a new report suggested. Prince Harry Told Prince William That Meghan Markle Deserves To Be Respected. Royal author Tom Bower...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding

Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
TENNIS
marthastewart.com

We Finally Know Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Moved Out of Kensington Palace

It's been a busy summer for both Prince William and Kate Middleton. Not only have they been planning their move out of Kensington Palace, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been looking into new schools for their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In fact, the process of finding the best schools for their children is actually the reason behind their move altogether, E News! reports.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

Harry and Meghan have a new royal neighbour in California

She might not hold the official title of ‘princess’ or be part of the order of succession, but there’s no denying that Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has royal blood. The first-born daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco, her mother, Tamara Rotolo, had a brief fling with the then playboy prince in the 1990s. Her name even nods to her famous grandmother, Hollywood actress turned princess, Grace Kelly, and in recent years she has become reconciled with her Monégasque relatives.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
TENNIS
purewow.com

Princess Diana's Bodyguard Says Prince William & Prince Harry Are Copying Her Parenting Style

Royal chef Ken Wharfe is speaking out about how Princess Diana's sons are honoring her legacy. In the latest issue of Hello! magazine, Wharfe reflected on the late princess's parenting style and discussed how Prince William and Prince Harry are following in her footsteps. He wrote, "Although the boys had nannies, she was a hands-on mum and was always with them in their nursery or bringing them down to the kitchen for breakfast."
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Sweetly Calls Prince Harry ‘My Love’ After He Crashes Her First Podcast: Listen

Meghan Markle is joining the podcast world, with her new program Archetypes’. The Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of the Spotify partnership on Aug. 23, 2022, which featured an in-depth conversation with tennis pro and investor Serena Williams. Royal fans were in for an extra treat when Prince Harry dropped in on the recording session to say, “Hi.”
TENNIS
The List

Investigator Reveals What William And Harry Wanted To Know After Princess Diana's Death

We're approaching the sad anniversary of the death of Princess Diana; on August 31, 2022, it will be 25 years since the mother of two died after a car crash in a tunnel in Paris. Princess Diana has remained a figure of interest in the decades after her tragic death, inspiring everything from a Broadway musical about her life to a new HBO documentary. Her children — Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — have spoken on occasion about the unquestionably deep impact their mother's life and death have had on them.
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment

It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES

