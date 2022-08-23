Read full article on original website
Related
deseret.com
America’s most remarkable kid died in Newcastle, Utah — his legacy never will
In the heart of flyover country, surrounded by dusty roads never driven by the power brokers of America, a small group of mourners sits on folding chairs in a town hall that has seen better days. They are here to remember a 14-year-old boy. The men wear jeans and white...
Who Is Drake Milligan? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Is More Than the ‘New Elvis of Country’
America's Got Talent judges didn't hesitate in sending Drake Milligan to the live rounds after his debut in June. On Tuesday night (Aug. 9), the accomplished country singer will rely on fans to keep him in the competition. Those tuning in for the first time may ask, "Who is Drake Milligan?"
Texas church apologizes, agrees to pay damages for unauthorized ‘Christian’ production of ‘Hamilton’
A Texas church responsible for the unauthorized “Christian” production of “Hamilton” apologized to those involved in its creation, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, for its staging of the hit musical and will pay for any damages. In a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday, The Door McAllen Church...
deseret.com
‘AGT’ star Kodi Lee just returned to the show for a special performance
Kodi Lee — a pianist and singer who grew up in Utah and won “America’s Got Talent” in 2019 — returned to the “AGT” stage Wednesday night for a special performance. Who did Kodi Lee sing with on ‘AGT’?. Lee —...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
River Phoenix's Mom, Sister Pay Tribute to Late Actor on His Birthday: 'He Remains a Guiding Light'
River Phoenix's family members are remembering him on what would've been his 52nd birthday. On Tuesday, the late actor's mother Arlyn "Heart" Phoenix shared a throwback black-and-white photo of herself and River alongside a heartfelt caption that began, "On August 23, 1970, at 12:03 PM in a little town called Madras in Oregon, I became a mother."
The Moose 95.1 FM
Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0