Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: Public Health’s Top IT Goods Purchases Through June
Government Technology
Key State Department Recruits for Chief Information Officer
Government Technology
More Autonomous Big Rigs Are Bound for Interstate 45
(TNS) — More computer-controlled heavy trucks are coming to Interstate 45, as a partnership between tech company Waymo and trucking titan Daimler moves to its next phase. As part of its development of level-four redundant autonomous vehicles, Waymo announced earlier this week its fleet of self-driving semi-tractor-trailers would increase to 60, with most being the Cascadia model made by Freightliner, a subsidiary of the German automaker Daimler. In addition, the company will begin operating on public roads in Texas and Arizona.
Government Technology
Drought Levels in Massachusetts Increase Wildfire Risk
(TNS) - The state declared Wednesday a significant drought in western Massachusetts and critical conditions in Cape Cod as the risk of wildfires increases due to continued dry weather. “Massachusetts continues to experience drought conditions in all regions of the state, which is not only depleting public water supplies, but...
Government Technology
California STEAM School to Use AR/VR for K-6 Education
A STEAM charter and Mandarin-immersion school in California is investing in virtual and augmented reality equipment to make lessons for its K-6 students more engaging. According to a news release this week from Irvine International Academy, a $77,504 grant from the philanthropic Larry and Helen Hoag Foundation will allow the school to purchase AR/VR tools from the San Jose-based tech company zSpace, giving students the ability to interact with and manipulate virtual objects in a 360-degree projected environment for a variety of subjects.
Government Technology
Connecticut UI Agency Points to ID Theft Amid Complaints
(TNS) — Business complaints of fraud are dogging Connecticut’s new unemployment insurance benefits system. Employers say they are receiving erroneous information about workers who are still on the job, but are filing for unemployment benefits. The complaints continue for weeks after businesses initially reported fraudulent unemployment insurance claims.
