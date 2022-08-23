Nasa has been forced to delay the launch of its momentous Artemis 1 mission after facing an issue with its Moon rocket.The Space Launch System was set to lift-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Monday at 08.33 local time (13.33 BST) but the countdown was put on hold after one of the engines failed to reach the required temperature for launch.Follow our live coverage and watch Nasa’s live stream of the Artemis 1 launch here“The countdown clock is on a hold at T-40 minutes,” Nasa said.“The hydrogen team of the Nasa Space Launch System rocket is discussing...

