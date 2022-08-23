Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son, Elon Musk, at SpaceX's Texas headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Boca Chica,...
Artemis launch delayed as Nasa rushes to fix critical issue
Nasa has been forced to delay the launch of its momentous Artemis 1 mission after facing an issue with its Moon rocket.The Space Launch System was set to lift-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Monday at 08.33 local time (13.33 BST) but the countdown was put on hold after one of the engines failed to reach the required temperature for launch.Follow our live coverage and watch Nasa’s live stream of the Artemis 1 launch here“The countdown clock is on a hold at T-40 minutes,” Nasa said.“The hydrogen team of the Nasa Space Launch System rocket is discussing...
Watch: The launch of NASA’s Artemis I to the moon
The launch is the first uncrewed flight test of the rocket and spacecraft that NASA says will "provide a foundation for human deep space exploration."
inputmag.com
Meta’s next big VR headset is officially coming in October
We’re only a few weeks away from Meta’s latest VR headset announcement. There’s still a lot shrouded in mystery, but Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that its next VR device would be coming out in October on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. That should line up with Meta’s annual Connect conference where we’re expecting to see what the company has been working on with its VR, AR, and metaverse departments.
RELATED PEOPLE
NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues emerge on massive SLS moon rocket
After years of planning and testing, NASA on Monday hoped to take the initial step toward returning humans to the moon for the first time in a half-century -- but technical issues scrubbed the historic flight.
Comments / 0