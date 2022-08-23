Read full article on original website
34th Annual Duck Race returns to East Peoria
EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 34 years, East Peoria has held the annual Duck Race. A tradition that spans over three decades. Combining community engagement and 30,000 rubber ducks will raise money for The Center for Prevention of Abuse. Community members purchased each duck for five...
Uptown Normal hosts annual Sweet Corn Blues Festival
NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal hosted its annual sweet corn blues festival on Saturday and Sunday. Coordinators said more than 20 tons of corn is served up annually at the festival. Locals came out to enjoy vendors, corn, and a performance from the gamma phi circus from Illinois...
Peoria teacher’s union to vote on strike authorization Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This Thursday, the Peoria Federation of Teachers union will be voting on whether to authorize a strike, unless an agreement can be reached with Peoria Public Schools before then. Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said the teacher’s union will meet at Woodruff High School at 4:30...
Family of Jelani Day to launch foundation in his name
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — One year later, the family of Jelani Day will celebrate the memory of his life with a foundation launching in his name. The “All-White Gala” will take place on Aug. 27 on the campus of Illinois State University. Day was an ISU graduate...
Peoria Irish Fest strives to connect community with Irish culture
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The last weekend of August in Peoria means three days of Irish fun at the riverfront. The 42nd annual Peoria Irish Fest features three stages with Irish rock bands, traditional Irish bands, Irish dancers and storytellers. There are five bars, Irish food and drinks, vendors and an area for children called “Wee Folk.”
Peoria Chiefs partnering with JOLT for International Overdose Awareness day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and local organizations are coming together for a night of celebration, education and reflection. Be it from pills, powder, or prescription, Peoria County is no stranger to the nationwide drug overdose epidemic. Advocates said the community is...
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
New Work Week Starts Stormy, Ends Sunny
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday we kick off a new work week with showers and storms in the forecast ahead of a slow moving front. Unlike Sunday, we could see more of a chance for severe storms with the threat moving further south than the day before. Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for much of the area for Monday as a slow moving cold front pushes into Central Illinois.
Two injured in Peoria shooting Friday
PEORIA. Ill. (WMBD) — Two individuals were injured after a shooting near Kansas Street and Wisconsin Avenue Friday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, One victim was grazed in the head at approximately 9 p.m. a second victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Juvenile arrested in Peoria with ‘ghost’ handgun
PEORIA (WMBD) — A male juvenile was arrested Saturday on gun-related charges after police seized a ghost handgun with an extended magazine. A ghost gun is self-assembled, oftentimes with parts purchased online, and doesn’t have a serial number. According to the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, they...
Prep Sports Recap for Aug. 27, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria Notre Dame football won in a barnburner 40-38 game against Peoria Manual. Jeremiah Wallace finished with multiple touchdowns. James Ament also had a 30-yard punt return for a touchdown. Manual’s London Toliver threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Carrion Farrell to cut a 14-point...
Victim of early morning Peoria stabbing in critical condition
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in critical condition after Peoria police found them with multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning. Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 2100 block of N. Linn Street for a stabbing victim, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. When they arrived, officers found a man with apparent stab wounds.
3 arrested for burglaries at Peoria Chinese Christian Church
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three suspects were arrested in relation to two burglaries incidents at Peoria Chinese Christian Church. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office facebook post, 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid and a 17-year-old were arrested for a burglary that occurred at the church on Aug. 16.
