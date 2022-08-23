PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday we kick off a new work week with showers and storms in the forecast ahead of a slow moving front. Unlike Sunday, we could see more of a chance for severe storms with the threat moving further south than the day before. Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for much of the area for Monday as a slow moving cold front pushes into Central Illinois.

