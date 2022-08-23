Kate Gosselin’s lawyer accuses Jon of owing $132K in child support- after he claims she stole over $100K from their kids

KATE Gosselin has slammed her ex-husband Jon's claims that she "stole" more than $100,000 from their kids.

The former reality star, 47, hit back by accusing the 45-year-old of owing her $132,000 in child support.

Kate Gosselin has accused her ex-husband Jon of owing her $132,000 in child support Credit: Getty

She hit back after Jon claimed she 'stole' more than $100,000 from their kids Credit: Dr Oz

Kate's attorney Richard J. Puleo told Us Weekly on Monday: “Kate’s integrity is impeccable. I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin.

"He clearly owes her $132,875 in child support, not counting interest, from the day it was entered.”

Last week, Jon told The U.S. Sun that Kate took more than $100,000 from bank accounts belonging to their eight children.

In never-before-seen court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, Kate admitted she "borrowed" money from a trust fund in 2019 for her living costs.

She has custody of six of their children - sextuplets Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden, 18, and twins Mady and Cara, 21.

Jon has been looking after twins Hannah and Collin, 18.

He said he could not keep silent any longer about the missing cash - and demanded she pay back the money she owes to Hannah and Colin as well as to the other kids, if she has not already.

He told The U.S. Sun: "It's disgusting and it's morally wrong.

"Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back - but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made.

"You can't just live off your kids' money.!

'SHE'S A HYPOCRITE'

He added: "It makes me feel disgusted. She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children' s money when she's actually been stealing from them - she's a hypocrite.

"There's been no remorse from her at all. Now they're 18 she thinks she can get away scot-free."

The former Kate Plus Eight star said he noticed a large amount of money appeared to be missing from his kids Hannah and Colin's trust accounts when he gained custody of the two children in 2018 and saw their bank statements.

The former couple set up a trust account for the kids to keep their earnings from appearances and promotional activities safe until they turned 18.

The account gave the children tax breaks on their savings and any loan could only be made with permission and paperwork to pay it back.

KATE'S ADMISSION

When questioned in court the following year, Kate admitted she withdrew two lots of $50,000 from the kids' trust, adding, "I will have to keep borrowing from it to survive," according to bombshell court documents.

In the court filing, Kate claimed that that assets were being to used to “meet her and the children’s expenses.”

However that same year Kate had purchased a $750,000 lakeside home in North Carolina with a swimming pool.

Jon stated Kate never paid the money back to the kids, according to the accounts he has for the children who were in his custody - Hannah and Colin.

Kate's lawyer declined to comment when asked about the claims at the time.

In the testimony, which has never been reported on publicly, Kate also stated she had borrowed money from a corporation she jointly owned with the kids to furnish the new home.

This is despite her admitting in her court testimony that she was a "TV personality, author and registered nurse" who made $40,000 per episode for her TLC show Kate Plus Dates which aired in the summer of 2018 for a six-episode season.

She also confirmed she had not worked in 2019 - other than finishing off some filming she had already been paid for - and was paying her bills with "a lot of hope and a lot of prayer" along with the "loan" from the kids' trusts.

They have eight children together Credit: Getty

Jon seen with twins Hannah and Collin, 18 Credit: Instagram

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS