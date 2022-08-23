ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Gosselin’s lawyer accuses Jon of owing $132K in child support- after he claims she stole over $100K from their kids

By Ekin Karasin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHrvT_0hSMnimL00

KATE Gosselin has slammed her ex-husband Jon's claims that she "stole" more than $100,000 from their kids.

The former reality star, 47, hit back by accusing the 45-year-old of owing her $132,000 in child support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJ24V_0hSMnimL00
Kate Gosselin has accused her ex-husband Jon of owing her $132,000 in child support Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZGyu_0hSMnimL00
She hit back after Jon claimed she 'stole' more than $100,000 from their kids Credit: Dr Oz

Kate's attorney Richard J. Puleo told Us Weekly on Monday: “Kate’s integrity is impeccable. I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin.

"He clearly owes her $132,875 in child support, not counting interest, from the day it was entered.”

Last week, Jon told The U.S. Sun that Kate took more than $100,000 from bank accounts belonging to their eight children.

In never-before-seen court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, Kate admitted she "borrowed" money from a trust fund in 2019 for her living costs.

She has custody of six of their children - sextuplets Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden, 18, and twins Mady and Cara, 21.

Jon has been looking after twins Hannah and Collin, 18.

He said he could not keep silent any longer about the missing cash - and demanded she pay back the money she owes to Hannah and Colin as well as to the other kids, if she has not already.

He told The U.S. Sun: "It's disgusting and it's morally wrong.

"Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back - but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made.

"You can't just live off your kids' money.!

'SHE'S A HYPOCRITE'

He added: "It makes me feel disgusted. She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children' s money when she's actually been stealing from them - she's a hypocrite.

"There's been no remorse from her at all. Now they're 18 she thinks she can get away scot-free."

The former Kate Plus Eight star said he noticed a large amount of money appeared to be missing from his kids Hannah and Colin's trust accounts when he gained custody of the two children in 2018 and saw their bank statements.

The former couple set up a trust account for the kids to keep their earnings from appearances and promotional activities safe until they turned 18.

The account gave the children tax breaks on their savings and any loan could only be made with permission and paperwork to pay it back.

KATE'S ADMISSION

When questioned in court the following year, Kate admitted she withdrew two lots of $50,000 from the kids' trust, adding, "I will have to keep borrowing from it to survive," according to bombshell court documents.

In the court filing, Kate claimed that that assets were being to used to “meet her and the children’s expenses.”

However that same year Kate had purchased a $750,000 lakeside home in North Carolina with a swimming pool.

Jon stated Kate never paid the money back to the kids, according to the accounts he has for the children who were in his custody - Hannah and Colin.

Kate's lawyer declined to comment when asked about the claims at the time.

In the testimony, which has never been reported on publicly, Kate also stated she had borrowed money from a corporation she jointly owned with the kids to furnish the new home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awBZB_0hSMnimL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnIBs_0hSMnimL00

This is despite her admitting in her court testimony that she was a "TV personality, author and registered nurse" who made $40,000 per episode for her TLC show Kate Plus Dates which aired in the summer of 2018 for a six-episode season.

She also confirmed she had not worked in 2019 - other than finishing off some filming she had already been paid for - and was paying her bills with "a lot of hope and a lot of prayer" along with the "loan" from the kids' trusts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXTC9_0hSMnimL00
They have eight children together Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3upmOp_0hSMnimL00
Jon seen with twins Hannah and Collin, 18 Credit: Instagram

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kate Gosselin’s Lawyer Responds to Jon Gosselin’s Claims About Kids’ Money: Her ‘Integrity Is Impeccable’

Sharing her side of the story. Kate Gosselin’s attorney addressed Jon Gosselin's claims that his ex-wife removed money from their children's accounts. "Kate's integrity is impeccable. I can't say the same for Jon Gosselin," Richard J. Puleo told Us Weekly on Monday, August 22, about the DJ's accusations. The lawyer also alleged that Jon, 45, […]
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jon Gosselin claims his ex-wife Kate stole $100K from two of their kids' bank accounts: 'It's morally wrong'

Jon Gosselin accused his ex-wife, Kate, of stealing $100,000 from two of their kids' bank accounts, the same year she purchased a $750,000 lakeside home in North Carolina. In legal documents, obtained by The Sun, the Kate, 45, confirmed that she did make two separate withdrawals of $50,000 from their teenagers Hannah and Collin's trust accounts, but claimed it was 'to survive' and 'meet her and the children's expenses.'
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gosselin
Person
Kate Gosselin
epicstream.com

Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back

The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Ex Dragged To Court Over $55k Bill Stemming From Custody Battle With Late Actress

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was dragged to court months before the actress’ death over an unpaid bill related to the their paternity battle and he’s still being forced to deal with the matter, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in April, Heche’s ex – and father to her son Atlas — was hit with legal papers by the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. The firm is who Tupper hired to take on Anne in 2019 when they battled over paternity and child support. James and Anne were together from 2007 to 2019 after...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Us Weekly#The U S Sun
Mary Duncan

Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Nurse’s boss sends ‘thank you’ note to woman’s husband after she made her work overtime

A nurse has sparked a debate about appropriate workplace etiquette after revealing that her boss wrote a letter to her husband, in which she thanked him for “sharing” his wife with the hospital where she works.In a viral post shared to the popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, user u/SolitudeWeeks shared an image of the handwritten note her boss reportedly sent her husband after she had worked overtime at the hospital for the past several months. She explained that mandatory overtime at her job is “supposed to be heavily fined” but the fines were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Aabha Gopan

Woman demands husband share late ex-wife's savings

Is one’s step-daughter entitled to their ex-wife’s money?. Managing and distributing finances can be confusing in a blended family. Since the children involved might have more than one monetary source, the stepchild or stepmom could become jealous.
Aabha Gopan

Man asks sister to terminate pregnancy after husband dies

Being a single mother is hard as they will have to provide and care for the child themselves. They can feel lonely and stressed and experience financial issues. But more than 80% of single-parent households are run by single mothers, and 18.4% of them are either separated or widowed.
TheDailyBeast

Family Sues Mark Zuckerberg for Offering Just $7,500 After Worker’s Death

Despite a net worth of $62.8 billion, the tragic and allegedly negligible death of a worker at a Hawaiian property owned by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan resulted in a measly $7,500 payout to the man’s family, according to a lawsuit. Rodney Medeiros, 70, died on Aug. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack at the property known as Koolau Ranch. His family is suing Zuckerberg’s company, Pilaa Land LLC, alleging negligence and wrongful death, according to Hawaii News Now. The lawsuit says Medeiros was hired as a part-time security guard posted at ​​Pilaa beach, which rests at...
LAW
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
694K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy