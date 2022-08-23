ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huskers.com

Huskers Open Season with Ameritas Players Challenge

• The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team officially starts the 2022 season by hosting the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • Nebraska will play three times this weekend. The Huskers open the season on Friday at 11 a.m. against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, an NCAA Tournament qualifier in 2021. Nebraska faces Tulsa on Friday at 6:30 p.m. That will be the only televised match of the weekend, appearing on Nebraska Public Media. The Huskers cap the weekend against Pepperdine, another 2021 NCAA Tournament team, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Riverside, California

Riverside, California, was established in 1870 and named for its proximity to the San Ana River. Riverside County is east of Los Angeles County and Orange County. It often doesn’t get the same press as those other famous Southern California locations. However, the City of Riverside and its surrounding...
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Rancho Mirage, CA
Sports
City
Country Club, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Washington, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
California Sports
State
Nebraska State
SFGate

Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox5 KVVU

FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a getaway in Palm Springs will soon have another transportation option available. According to a news release, starting Aug. 26, FlixBus will launch an express line from Palm Springs to Las Vegas. FlixBus says the new line will offer transportation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Lake Hemet is either about half empty or half full

Lake Hemet’s lake level when full is 135 feet, according to Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Mike Gow in his report to directors at the board meeting last Thursday. The report stated that when the lake is half full, the level is 118 feet. As of July 26, he wrote, the level is only 120.5 feet.
HEMET, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Arizona State#Lpga Q School#Huskers#Ncaa Columbus Regional
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

The Best Apple Picking Near Los Angeles

There is something special about LA County in the fall—the air feels (slightly) crisper, the hunt for fall foliage begins, the kids are back in school, and the holiday season kicks off with the quintessential apple-picking experience for the whole family. Just 90-minutes from DTLA, you can find yourself in the apple picking center, aka: Oak Glen. Here you’ll find rustically lush orchards, ranches and farms to go on u-pick adventures, and quaint eateries to indulge in homemade treats. And if you want more than just apple picking, there are plenty of other opportunities for a good time, including: festivals, cider-making, petting zoos, corn mazes, and food vendors to purchase your own apple confections, like decadent apple butter. So grab your wagons and baskets and get the whole family ready for apple picking near Los Angeles that will guarantee a delicious and memorable time for all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center

Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
KESQ News Channel 3

Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem

As of today, it’s not clear if there’s a cause for concern over any toxic algae blooms at the Salton Sea.  The California State Water Resources Control Board has yet to release test results from samples submitted by Imperial County Environmental Health officials this week. The state works with Riverside and Imperial counties to manage The post Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem appeared first on KESQ.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
QSR magazine

The Habit Burger Grill Signs Seven-Unit Deal in Riverside, California

Known for its signature Charburgers and incomparable fast-casual dining experience, popular Southern California-based The Habit Burger Grill announced a recently-signed franchise agreement with existing operator, Stan Singh, to add seven restaurants and two food trucks to his North Riverside portfolio. The development agreement makes history as Singh becomes the largest Habit Burger Grill franchisee in the company’s system.
RIVERSIDE, CA
recordgazette.net

For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares

Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
BEAUMONT, CA
automotive-fleet.com

Roger Weaver to Retire, Capping a 55-Year Fleet Career

Roger Weaver, CAFM, CPFP, CPM, assistant fleet manager for Riverside County, Calif., announced that he will retire from the fleet industry on Sept. 7, 2022. During his career, Weaver has worked in the fleet industry for 55 years, 21 in county fleet management and 34 at private fleets. “It is...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

aha! Airlines ceases all operations just 7 months after starting Palm Springs service

Nearly 7 months after starting a nonstop service from Reno to Palm Springs, the discount airline aha! will cease all operations. aha!'s parent company, ExpressJet Airlines, filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, stopping all flights, laying off most of its employees, and furloughing 1,300 pilots. The company plans to try to sell the operating certificate The post aha! Airlines ceases all operations just 7 months after starting Palm Springs service appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

I-10 OFF AND ON-RAMPS TO UNDERGO MAINTENANCE THROUGH 2022

If you’re commuting down the hill or heading out of the high-desert to escape the August heat, we have a notice about work being done on the 10 freeway exits to desert cities. The California Department of Transportation is beginning work on a $2.5 million dollar project to place new pavement markings and striping on off-ramps leading to Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ

Drier conditions for now with more moisture on Wednesday

Conditions are slightly drier than yesterday's. However, humidity is still elevated so it is not a good time to use evaporative coolers. A ridge of high pressure will move further into the Coachella Valley tomorrow which will allow more moisture to return. Increased moisture is expected on Wednesday which will...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy