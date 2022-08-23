ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Wyoming college awarded $342,835 in grant funding

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced $51.7 million in 189 new grant awards to institutions of higher education across the United States as part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program (McNair). The program provides grants to universities and colleges for projects designed to provide disadvantaged college students effective preparation for doctoral studies.
LARAMIE, WY
