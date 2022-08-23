Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin is ‘one of the worst cryptocurrencies’ claims Cyber Capital founder
Founder and chief investment officer of crypto-focused fund Cyber Capital Justin Bons have called Bitcoin (BTC) “technically one of the worst cryptocurrencies,” and a “purely speculative asset without utility” in comparison with other cryptocurrencies due to its lack of technological progress. Bons added his two cents...
CoinTelegraph
Mt. Gox creditors dismiss rumors of massive Bitcoin dump
As rumors about an upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) dump float on Twitter, Mt. Gox creditors took to Twitter to say that these are all false, with one highlighting that the defunct exchange’s repayment system is still not live yet. In a Twitter thread, Eric Wall introduced himself as a Mt....
CoinTelegraph
Ripple CEO comments on Crypto Leaks, denies funding law firm to target others
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to Twitter to deny recent explosive claims made by Crypto Leaks, an online publication focusing on corruption and fraud-related news in the crypto ecosystem. Crypto Leaks published a report on Friday containing a series of short videos from an unknown source. The report claimed that...
CoinTelegraph
MakerDAO co-founder recommends DAI-USD depegging to limit attack surface
In light of the recent discussions around depegging its native token from USD Coin (USDC) amid sanctioning of Tornado Cash, MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen reached out to the community explaining why free-floating Dai (DAI) may be the only choice for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). In his blog post, “The...
CoinTelegraph
VanEck BTC ETF delayed, Bitcoin Depot plans public listing and Huobi gets flagged: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 21-27
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Ethereum’s highly anticipated...
CoinTelegraph
Looks bare: OpenSea turns into NFT ghost-town after volume plunges 99% in 90 days
OpenSea, the world's largest nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, has witnessed a substantial drop in daily volumes as fears about a potential market bubble grow. Notably, the marketplace processed nearly $5 million worth of NFT transactions on Aug. 28 — approximately 99% lower than its record high of $405.75 million on May 1, according to DappRadar.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining difficulty set for 8-month record gains despite BTC price dip
Bitcoin (BTC) may have hit six-week lows of under $20,000 but its network fundamentals are anything but bearish. The latest on-chain data shows that, far from capitulating, hash rate and difficulty are making snap gains. Data supports “doozy” difficulty jump. Despite being down around 7% in a week,...
CoinTelegraph
Regulators have a weak case against FTX on deposit insurance
In a cease-and-desist letter to fast-growing crypto exchange FTX, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) shed light on a now-deleted tweet from the exchange’s president, Brett Harrison, and issued a stark warning over the company’s messaging. Harrison’s original tweet said, “Direct deposits from employers to FTX US are...
CoinTelegraph
Millions of dollars in ETH lie unclaimed in presale wallets — but there's a way to get them back
Out in the cryptosphere, there's a vast amount of wealth that's seemingly out of reach. A long-running statistic suggests four million Bitcoin — almost 20% of the total supply — has been lost forever. Much of it was mined when the network was just beginning, with early adopters tearing their hair out after losing their private keys. One Welshman has endured a nine-year battle as he attempts to receive a hard drive containing 7,500 BTC from landfill.
CoinTelegraph
Mt. Gox rumors panic Bitcoin Twitter as BTC price returns below $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) failed to keep $20,000 support on Aug. 27 as fears over a sell-off by users of defunct exchange Mt. Gox added to price pressures. Mt. Gox rumors dismissed as "typical crypto" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it headed to new six-week lows, reaching...
CoinTelegraph
Low cap crypto is like penny stocks, says Wolf of Wall Street
Former stockbroker Jordan Belfort, known colloquially as the “Wolf of Wall Street” has likened low market cap crypto assets to penny stocks due to their extreme price volatility. Penny stocks refer to highly speculative shares priced under $1.00 from small and unknown companies. Generally, they either fetch massive...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin risks worst August since 2015 as hodlers brace for ‘Septembear’
Bitcoin (BTC) is on track to see its worst August performance since the 2015 bear market — and next month could be even worse. Data from on-chain analytics resource Coinglass shows that BTC/USD has not had an August this bad for seven years. September means average 5.9% BTC price...
CoinTelegraph
Ava Labs CEO denies CryptoLeaks' claims as 'conspiracy theory nonsense'
Ava Labs CEO Emin Gün Sirer has dismissed sensational allegations from CryptoLeaks that his company used litigation to “harm” competitors and fool regulators, labeling it as “conspiracy theory nonsense.”. Sirer made the comments in an Aug. 28 Twitter post to his 280,500 followers, referring to an...
CoinTelegraph
Hetzner anti-crypto policies: A wake-up call for Ethereum’s future
Just when the Ethereum ecosystem reached its final stages in preparing for the much-anticipated upgrade, The Merge, german cloud provider Hetzner, reiterated its stance against allowing mining operations for both proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-work (PoW) applications. Hetzner, a private, centralized cloud provider, stepped in on a discussion around running blockchain...
CoinTelegraph
The Merge Q&A: A triumph for Ethereum — or a disaster waiting to happen?
Within a matter of weeks, the Ethereum blockchain is going to undergo the Merge, in one of the biggest and riskiest upgrades in the industry's history: a switch from a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm to Proof-of-Stake. XGo's head of product Josh Cowell explains what the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge is all about...
CoinTelegraph
Rocky road lies ahead, but here are 5 altcoins that still look bullish
The United States equities markets plunged on Aug. 26 following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, where he reiterated the central bank’s hawkish stance. Continuing its correlation with the equities market, Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency markets also witnessed a sharp selloff on Aug. 26. Bitcoin has declined...
CoinTelegraph
Cardano outranks Bitcoin in global top intimate brands in new report
Blockchain developer Cardano represents the crypto space with a top spot in a new report on global brand intimacy. Cardano ranks 26 among 600 brands and holds the top spot in the crypto industry, according to a report released by brand relations agency MBLM. According to the report, brand intimacy...
CoinTelegraph
Hacker tries to exploit bridge protocol, fails miserably: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. This past week, there were some major developments in the run-up to the upcoming Ethereum Merge slated for Sept. 15. Bitfinex became the...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto will become an inflation hedge — just not yet
In theory, Bitcoin (BTC) should serve as a hedge against inflation. It’s easy to access, its supply is predictable, and central banks cannot arbitrarily manipulate it. However, investors aren’t treating it that way. Instead, the cryptocurrency market is mirroring the stock market. Why is that? Let’s dive into what prevents cryptocurrencies from acting as a hedge against inflation, and what needs to happen to make them a hedge in the future.
