WAFF
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
lavacacountytoday.com
MOULTON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
The Moulton Police Department responded to 154 calls from July 9 to Aug. 8, which resulted in 36 warnings and 11 citations during the monthlong period between council meetings. Seven of the citations issued last month, interim police chief Daniel Beyer reported, were for truck ordinance violations of the posted...
WAFF
Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting occurred at a Chevron gas station near the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Mastin Lake Rd. just before 2 a.m. Sargeant Rosalind...
WAFF
Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that one of its deputies discovered multiple goats in his car after delivering civil papers. The post says that Deputy Casey Thrower was serving civil documents Friday morning when he heard something in his patrol car. When he went to check on the vehicle, he discovered multiple goats inside.
Southside Police Department investigating several car break-ins
SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police Department is investigating a report of several car break-ins and theft in the area. According to SPD, officers arrived to Phil Street around 4:15 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Officers then located an unoccupied white F-150 off the roadway in a ditch. Callers say they observed several men […]
ABC 33/40 News
Juveniles arrested in Etowah County after series of car break-ins
The Southside Police Department said it was arrested several male juveniles Saturday after responding to an incident of shots fired off Phil Street. Officers responded to the scene around 4:15 a.m. and located an unoccupied white F-150 off the roadway in a ditch. The caller said they observed several men breaking into a vehicle. The investigation determined gunshots were exchanged between a homeowner and the subjects inside the truck.
Alabama man wanted on murder charges arrested during traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted for murder out of Montgomery was captured after being found during a traffic stop, the U.S. Marshals Service reports. John Robert Hollon III, 34, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on I-85 and I-65 and charged with the murder of Christopher Thomas, 26, who was shot to […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Trussville crash
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. According to TPD, the crash occurred on US Highway 11. The injured victim was transported to UAB Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Nothing else is available as officers continue to […]
msn.com
2 men arrested in Alabama in connection with Georgia murder case, GBI says
Two 23-year-olds are behind bars, accused of a Georgia man's murder, authorities said Saturday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection with the death of Dakota Bradshaw. Earlier this month, the Walker County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to step in and...
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
Police: Man charged with murder after hitting woman with car at Decatur Walmart
A person is in custody after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Decatur Thursday night.
North Alabama teacher charged with groping student
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has charged 45-year-old Jason Roger Emerson with sexual contact with a minor. Emerson turned himself in to the jail on August 23 but was later released on a $10,000 bond. The charge was implemented after an investigation of harassment. According to the sheriff’s office,...
BPD arrest suspect 20 years after homicide took place
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred 20 years ago. According to the BPD, Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon, 46, of Bessemer, was arrested for the murder of Wesley Powell III. On Wednesday, December 5, 2001, at around 2:15 p.m., at 707 […]
WAFF
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
Body cam video shows Mason Sisk’s encounter with deputies after five family members were killed
During the Friday hearing to determine if statements made by an Elkmont teen -- charged with killing five of his family members – will be allowed into evidence, the court was shown body cam video of Mason Sisk and sheriff’s deputies in the aftermath of the fatal shooting in September 2019.
Man's death at Southwest Decatur apartments investigated as homicide
A deceased male was found in the parking lot of a Southwest Decatur apartment complex Friday morning and authorities are calling it a homicide investigation, the second at the complex in 15 months.
celebsbar.com
Viral TikTok Couple Stopped Posting Because They've Both Been Charged With Murder!
Whoa! A popular TikTok and OnlyFans couple is now facing charges in connection to the murder of a 29-year-old Georgia man!. According to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, Johntae Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23 and from Huntsville, Alabama, were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to the death of a man named Dakota Bradshaw.
Family sought for man found dead in vehicle in east Birmingham
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family for a man who died in Jefferson County last week. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found unresponsive in a vehicle at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 8400 block of Fifth Avenue South in East Lake. Birmingham police responded...
