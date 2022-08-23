ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

WAFF

Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
lavacacountytoday.com

MOULTON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

The Moulton Police Department responded to 154 calls from July 9 to Aug. 8, which resulted in 36 warnings and 11 citations during the monthlong period between council meetings. Seven of the citations issued last month, interim police chief Daniel Beyer reported, were for truck ordinance violations of the posted...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting occurred at a Chevron gas station near the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Mastin Lake Rd. just before 2 a.m. Sargeant Rosalind...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that one of its deputies discovered multiple goats in his car after delivering civil papers. The post says that Deputy Casey Thrower was serving civil documents Friday morning when he heard something in his patrol car. When he went to check on the vehicle, he discovered multiple goats inside.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Southside Police Department investigating several car break-ins

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police Department is investigating a report of several car break-ins and theft in the area. According to SPD, officers arrived to Phil Street around 4:15 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Officers then located an unoccupied white F-150 off the roadway in a ditch. Callers say they observed several men […]
SOUTHSIDE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Juveniles arrested in Etowah County after series of car break-ins

The Southside Police Department said it was arrested several male juveniles Saturday after responding to an incident of shots fired off Phil Street. Officers responded to the scene around 4:15 a.m. and located an unoccupied white F-150 off the roadway in a ditch. The caller said they observed several men breaking into a vehicle. The investigation determined gunshots were exchanged between a homeowner and the subjects inside the truck.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man wanted on murder charges arrested during traffic stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted for murder out of Montgomery was captured after being found during a traffic stop, the U.S. Marshals Service reports. John Robert Hollon III, 34, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on I-85 and I-65 and charged with the murder of Christopher Thomas, 26, who was shot to […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Trussville crash

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. According to TPD, the crash occurred on US Highway 11. The injured victim was transported to UAB Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Nothing else is available as officers continue to […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
AL.com

North Alabama teacher charged with groping student

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has charged 45-year-old Jason Roger Emerson with sexual contact with a minor. Emerson turned himself in to the jail on August 23 but was later released on a $10,000 bond. The charge was implemented after an investigation of harassment. According to the sheriff’s office,...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BPD arrest suspect 20 years after homicide took place

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred 20 years ago. According to the BPD, Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon, 46, of Bessemer, was arrested for the murder of Wesley Powell III. On Wednesday, December 5, 2001, at around 2:15 p.m., at 707 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
celebsbar.com

Viral TikTok Couple Stopped Posting Because They've Both Been Charged With Murder!

Whoa! A popular TikTok and OnlyFans couple is now facing charges in connection to the murder of a 29-year-old Georgia man!. According to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, Johntae Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23 and from Huntsville, Alabama, were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to the death of a man named Dakota Bradshaw.
ROSSVILLE, GA

