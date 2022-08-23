ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: 'My son has been inspired to become a doctor': Peter Andre's wife Emily gives an insight into juggling motherhood with her NHS career as she steps out of her comfort zone for latest health campaign

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Peter Andre's wife Emily has stepped out of her comfort zone and painted her entire body silver to promote her latest health campaign on Tuesday.

And during an exclusive interview with MailOnline, the NHS medic has given an insight into motherhood as she juggles two children with her demanding career.

Emily, 33, who shares Amelia, eight, and Theodore, five, with singer Peter, 49, revealed how her own ambition has inspired her youngest child as she works to raise awareness for iron deficiency in women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQvc1_0hSMi1vQ00
Raising awareness: Emily Andre, 33, has given an insight into juggling motherhood with her NHS career as she stepped out of her comfort zone in her latest health campaign on Tuesday 

Looking simply sensational in a photoshoot for the AHDB's We Eat Balanced campaign, Emily detailed how proud she was of herself and even revealed how her son could follow in her medical footsteps.

Speaking about his ambitions she detailed: 'Theo always says that he wants to be a doctor, even though he's only five.

'But he absolutely loves it, we were away recently and someone had a cut on their finger he went and grabbed the first aid box and he cleaned it. He loves it! He will always try and look if someone has got a cut.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdedO_0hSMi1vQ00
Ambition: Looking sensational for the AHDB's We Eat Balanced campaign, Emily detailed how proud she was of herself and even revealed how her son could follow in her footsteps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kz3jO_0hSMi1vQ00
Inspiration: Speaking about his ambitions she detailed: 'Theo always says that he wants to be a doctor, even though he's only five. But he absolutely loves it'

However, Emily explained how her daughter doesn't share the same goals as she added: 'Milly is so bad with blood, Theo will watch Dr Pimple popper on TV, he loves it whereas Milly will want us to turn it off.

'She wants to be a gymnast or an actress, you have to encourage them to do what makes them happy and you have to support that.'

Adding of her own career, Emily gushed how it was a privilege to be able to help others but that there are area of her job that are difficult.

'In lockdown I worked in a hospital helping people with covid and it was tough but it's always a privilege to help out even if it's just in a small way, but it is my job and what I am trained for', Emily said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nOTS_0hSMi1vQ00
Tough: Adding of her own career, Emily gushed how it was a privilege to be able to help others but that there are area of her job that are difficult
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ts95e_0hSMi1vQ00
Duties: 'In lockdown I worked in a hospital helping people with covid and it was tough but it's always a privilege to help out even if it's just in a small way'

'Since having children I have found dealing with loss at work is difficult, it's always a challenge although you have the training you still see people in front of you in difficult times.

'I have got better at leaving tough times at work, but there's still times when you wake up in the night and think about it, no matter how senior you are or how many years you have worked.'

Despite her impressive career, the doctor said she feels the most proud of herself when she steps out of her comfort zone.

Emily explained how 25 per cent of all UK women and 49 per cent of girls aged 11 to 18 have low intakes of iron and said how she hopes the campaign will help women and young girls combat iron deficiency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0677_0hSMi1vQ00
Photoshoot: Despite her impressive career, the doctor said she feels the most proud of herself when she steps out of her comfort zone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBd1E_0hSMi1vQ00
World Iron Awareness Week: Emily explained how 25 per cent of all UK women and 49 per cent of girls aged 11 to 18 have low intakes of iron and said how she hopes the campaign will help

She explained: 'For me get to get painted silver was really out of my comfort zone but I've found that often when I push myself out of my comfort zone are they are the things that I am most proud of.

'It's been a process for me over the years of saying yes to thing even when I'm scared of doing it, but I do still get really nervous. But when I see good coming out of it, it makes the nerves worth it.'

Emily added how there was no better way to bring attention to the issue than by turning herself into a 'real-life iron woman for the day.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTZLx_0hSMi1vQ00
Amazing: She explained: 'For me get to get painted silver was really out of my comfort zone but when I push myself out of my comfort zone are they are the things that I am most proud of'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MHhG_0hSMi1vQ00
Silver lady: Emily added how there was no better way to bring attention to the issue than by turning herself into a 'real-life iron woman for the day'

She continued: 'It was head-to-toe body paint, it was in my ears, in my nails, in between my toes, but for me as a doctor to get the opportunity to do something like this was so much fun.'

Speaking about what she has lined up for the future, Emily revealed that she has some exciting projects in the works but her most recent campaign has been one of her favourites.

'I don't think I'll ever get to do something like this again, I even wanted to go home wearing the silver paint to show the kids!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTGvA_0hSMi1vQ00
Work: Speaking about what she has lined up, Emily revealed that she has some exciting projects in the works but her most recent campaign has been one of her favourites

