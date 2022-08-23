ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Rudd joins the cast of Only Murders In The Building for season three... after making a surprise cameo in the season two finale

By Jacqueline Lindenberg For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Paul Rudd will officially be joining season three of Hulu's hit series, Only Murders In The Building.

The 53-year-old talented star made a small cameo appearance, to the delight of fans, during the season two finale which just premiered on August 23. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor jumped into the shoes of Broadway star, Ben Glenroy, during the last episode of the show's second season.

Only Murders In The Building includes a talented leading cast, including Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hy96_0hSMhuuZ00
New role: Paul Rudd, 53, will be joining the cast of Only Murders In The Building during its upcoming season three; pictured in July in San Diego for Comic Con International 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325gHb_0hSMhuuZ00
Quite the trio: Only Murders In The Building includes a talented leading cast, including Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short

After his brief cameo, Variety confirmed that Paul will have an additional appearance in season three of the Hulu show.

However, whether he will have a recurring role or not, has yet to be revealed.

John Hoffman, the co-creator of the hit mystery series, had exciting words to say about bringing the Ant-Man actor into season three.

'Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3,' he expressed in a statement to the entertainment publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30296W_0hSMhuuZ00
Surprise cameo: The talented actor shocked fans when he made a small cameo appearance during the season two finale of the mystery series 

'He is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!' John concluded.

Season two followed the trio, who happen to live in the same New York City apartment building, trying to solve the murder of Bunny Folger.

After the murderer was revealed during the end of season two, Paul showcased his small role in the finale, and teased the potential plot of the much-anticipated season three.

The show has received critical acclaim and has garnered nominations such as an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xGXs_0hSMhuuZ00
Busy: Aside from working on season three of Only Murders In The Building, the star will also appear in the Marvel sequel, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (2023); seen in 2021 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RivAG_0hSMhuuZ00
Kind words: John Hoffman, co-creator of the Hulu mystery series, stated that Paul, 'someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3'; the cast seen this year

Paul has a busy upcoming schedule aside from having a new role in Only Murders In The Building, and will portray characters in the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

The Marvel sequel is set to premiere next year in 2023, and will be the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise.

When discussing the new film and his character, Scott Lang, also known as the superhero Ant-Man, to Entertainment Weekly, Paul stated, 'It's such a fun part to play.'

'I've loved every time I've got to play Scott,' he expressed, adding about the next installment, 'It was going to be fun because I think we knew just the scope of this thing was going to be different.'

Compared to the first two films, the actor emphasized that the third movie will be a bit different. 'This was going to be a whole new thing and it felt like it, shooting it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14N321_0hSMhuuZ00
Upcoming projects: Paul is set to star in the upcoming Marvel sequel, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel, which has yet to be given a title; pictured in 2021

Comments / 0

