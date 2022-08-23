Nasa locks in launch time for its Artemis I rocket that will shoot around dark side of Moon – how to watch

NASA has confirmed its Artemis I Moon rocket is targetting a two-hour launch window on August 29.

The rocket should launch between 8:33am ET (1:33pm BST) to 10:33am ET (3:33pm ET) and you'll be able to watch live.

Nasa's Artemis I rocket is on its launch pad Credit: AFP

Nasa was able to confirm the launch time after a recent Flight Readiness Review on Monday.

All the components for the Artemis I mission have been cleared and the rocket is getting ready to launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

What is Artemis I?

Nasa's 2022 mission to the Moon is called Artemis 1.

It will be testing out hardware so that Nasa can land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon by 2025.

That crewed mission is being referred to as Artemis 3 and a lot has to happen before it can take place.

Artemis 1 isn't a crewed mission but it needs to loop around the Moon to test three key components.

These are Nasa's Space Launch System (SLS), its Orion spacecraft, and the European Service Module (ESM).

The Orion spacecraft and the ESM should get within 62 miles of the lunar surface and then travel 40,000 miles beyond this.

It will take about three weeks for it to complete the mission and land in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego.

Nasa also refers to the Orion spacecraft and SLS as the "Mega Moon rocket"

How can I watch Artemis I launch?

You'll be able to watch the launch live from Nasa's website.

Coverage will start from 12am ET (5am BST) on Monday 29.

This is when the fueling will start.

There will be a post-launch news conference at 12pm.