SINCE launching in 2018, ESPN+ has become a popular streaming service for all things sports.

Subscriptions for the streaming service typically start at $6.99 per month but will be seeing an almost 50 percent increase starting August 23, 2022.

Why is ESPN+ raising subscription prices?

ESPN+ is the home of several sporting events, including National Hockey League games and PGA Tour tournaments.

Because the popularity has continued to soar, and the price of live sports rights is expensive, the streaming service found it fitting to increase the price.

“The change reflects the significantly increased scope, scale and value of ESPN+ as we continue to add significantly to both live sports and original programs and series, and it is part of an established plan to ensure ESPN+ is a profitable and strong long-term business,” the company told TechCrunch.

TechCrunch notes that ESPN+ added over 75 exclusive NHL games and expanded National Football League rights in 2021 alone.

How much is ESPN+ now?

Starting on August 23, ESPN+ subscriptions will jump from $6.99 to $9.99 per month, a 43 percent increase, according to TechCrunch.

Yearly pricing will also go up from $69.99 to $99.99 annually.

However, those who bundle ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ will not see an increase.

The UFC pay-per-view events will also remain the same.

What have people said about the new ESPN+ prices?

During a time of rising gas prices and inflation, subscribers were visibly upset at ESPN+'s decision.

Several of these upset subscribers took to Twitter to voice their frustration.

One user said: "Canceling my ESPN+ membership. They want to raise their price to $10 a month for some of the worst quality and lag for a streaming service."

Another added: "Lol. I’ve been having trouble with the very buggy@espn app today, which performs badly on a good day. So, naturally, I just got a notice that the price is increasing by almost FIFTY PERCENT a month for ESPN plus. Fine, use some of that money to fix your app."

A third wrote: "I don't even attempt to watch #UFC on ESPN+. I just watch on hulu because its that much better. I'm sure there is a few seconds of lag but its worth it to avoid 'error retrieving content' every other round. Keep raising the price but don't change a thing with your trash app."