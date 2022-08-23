Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
New School, Same Sawyer
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Wildcats of Tuscaloosa County High School (2-0) officially doubled their win total from 2021 with a 28-7 road win over the Bessemer City Purple Tigers (0-2) on Friday night. It...
Saints Stifled by Stallions in Home Opener
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Holy Spirit Saints hosted its first varsity football game since 2018 on Friday against the South Lamar Stallions. The game may have ended in a 41-13 final score in favor of South Lamar, but the Saints faithful stayed energetic the entire game as the school welcomed football back to its campus.
Detroit Pistons Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there are no perfect plans. If there were an exact formula for success, everyone would try to follow it. Since only one team can win the NBA title, that would cancel the formula out. For example, rebuilding an NBA team is an inexact science. Generally, it’s understood...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Alabama High School Scoreboard: Week 2
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It was a wild and wooly weekend in West Alabama on the football field, from 7A down to to the Christian schools. Here's a look at what transpired in week two:
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0