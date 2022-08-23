Read full article on original website
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
A Better Solution for Short-Term Rental Management in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Furniture Today
Former Paramount chairman, president Arthur Diamonstein dies at 92
NORFOLK, Va. – Arthur Diamonstein, the former president and chairman of third-generation Paramount Sleep Co. who led the company through a significant period of growth, has died. He was 92. Diamonstein joined the family mattress manufacturing business co-founded in 1935 by his father upon his honorable discharge from the...
News 3 gets view of HRBT expansion by boat
The nearly $4 billion project is expected to be completed in November 2025, meaning you'll see the work continuing in the area for years to come.
proptalk.com
See the Bay: Three Virginia Maritime Museums
The next time you’re in the Southern Bay, you’ll want to put these three Virginia maritime museums on your list. If you start in Deltaville, you could even hit all three museums in one weekend. Deltaville Maritime Museum. Located in Deltaville, VA, the Deltaville Maritime Museum is celebrating...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
Literary Hub
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Living Museum Hires New Lead Veterinarian
NEWPORT NEWS-A new full-time lead veterinarian has been hired to care after the animals at The Virginia Living Museum. In a social media post on Thursday, August 25, the museum welcomed Dr. Katrina Frerichs to the team. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
Ratepayer protection ordered by Virginia SCC could jeopardize Dominion offshore wind project
NORFOLK, Va. — Offshore wind could power more than 600,000 homes in Virginia, and create more than 1,000 jobs. That's if it happens. Local advocates for skilled trades labor unions are excited about what offshore wind could mean for their workforce in years to come. They spoke about that...
1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns to Ft. Monroe
This weekend, the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619 and the City of Hampton will host a series of events.
vabeach.com
Visiting Virginia Beach on a Limited Time? Here are the best places to go & make your visit worthwhile
More of a city than a beach, Virginia Beach is among the most popular cities in the State of Virginia, and actually the largest in the so-called Hampton Roads region. Sitting on the Atlantic, Virginia Beach is said to attract over seven million tourists each year, most of them from outside the state and the nation at large.
southerntrippers.com
Weekend in Virginia Beach: An Epic 2 Day VB Itinerary
Are you planning to spend a weekend in Virginia Beach? Well, you have come to the right place because here we are going to give you all the details on how to have a fun weekend trip to VB. There is so much to do in this beautiful southern beach city that you are going to help to fit in all in two days. No matter what time of the year you are planning to visit you are going to love the vibe and laid-back feeling that this coastal city has.
peninsulachronicle.com
Diana West Looking To Bloom In New Role Leading Gloucester’s Main Street Preservation Trust
GLOUCESTER – Diana West’s focus on government has shifted through the years. At first, she was drawn to the federal level. Then it was state. After going through the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia a year ago, she’s very much interested in local government.
Virginia Beach senior citizens concerned about rising rent prices
Some senior citizens in Virginia Beach are becoming increasingly concerned about rising rental rates.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Newport News Shipyard Hosts Enterprise Keel-Laying Ceremony
As America recognizes the 100-year legacy of aircraft carriers, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII, will host a ceremonial keel-laying for the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80) in Newport News this Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. The historic event will include the ship’s sponsors, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, Newport News shipbuilders, representatives from the U.S. Navy, and local officials. While the ceremony is private, all are invited to watch via livestream. Visit HII.com/cvn80 or watch on HII’s Facebook and YouTube pages. CVN 80 is the third ship in the U.S. Navy’s new Ford-class and will be the first aircraft carrier designed and built digitally. The new Ford-class carriers replace the Nimitz-class and feature a new nuclear power plant, a redesigned island, electromagnetic catapults, improved weapons movement, an enhanced flight deck capable of increased aircraft sortie rates, and growth margin for future technologies. CVN 80 will be the ninth Navy vessel to bear the name Enterprise. It carries on the name of the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in history, CVN 65, which was commissioned in 1961 and built at Newport News Shipbuilding. In fact, all nuclear-powered aircraft carriers now operating in the U.S. Navy fleet today were built at Newport News Shipbuilding.
VA parents, teachers say declining reports of bullying does not reflect reality
Data on bullying reported to the VADOE shows a sharp decline, but parents, teachers, and anti-bullying advocates told News 3 that the numbers don’t reflect the reality at schools statewide.
13newsnow.com
Remembering Rosa: Woman hit, killed in Virginia Beach crash was a leader in the Hampton Roads Filipino community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is accused of hitting two people who were walking in a crosswalk near Constitution Drive at Virginia Beach Town Center. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Rosa Blanco, 76, died from her injuries, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Over...
Virginia Beach couple responsible for largest coupon scam in U.S. history to appear on ABC series 'The Con'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 26, 2022. A Virginia Beach couple who was sentenced to prison last year for a multi-million dollar coupon scam that impacted multiple businesses will be featured in an ABC primetime series on August 25.
Changes and continuations: Local schools prepare for VDH COVID protocols
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — School preparation isn't complete without yet another plan to tackle COVID-19. The virus is sure to impact the learning environment for a third school year. "Holy moly, let me tell you, it was crazy," said Newport News Schools Nursing Supervisor Nancy Carlson. "Everything else truly...
Inspired by son, Virginia Beach couple readies school for children with autism
After searching for the perfect fit for their son's education, Maegan and Josh Cahoon decided to create it. Maverick Learning Center is a school in Virginia Beach for children on the autism spectrum.
Virginia Beach superintendent weighs in on learning loss and how the division plans to bounce back
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After the state's most recent Standards of Learning results for the 2021-22 academic year, it's unclear when learning levels will return to what educators like Dr. Aaron Spence saw before the COVID-19 pandemic. “There was no question students fell behind in their learning. Our jobs...
WTKR
Invest in your health with arch supports from The Good Feet Store on Coast Live
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.—Grace Vohden Snead, Senior Communications Manager at The Good Feet Store, discusses the benefits of their arch supports and shares a customer testimonial that shows how investing in your health can start with your feet. Presented by The Good Feet Store. Jefferson Marketplace, Newport News. (757) 249-7700.
