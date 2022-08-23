ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
KIXS FM 108

FIVE YEARS AGO: Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall [MORE PHOTOS]

Five years ago, many people in Victoria and the Crossroads area were surprised by the strength and force of Hurricane Harvey, myself included. Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit. The hurricane's violent eyewall winds destroyed entire city blocks. I think most of us were taken aback by the damage that Hurricane Harvey produced in the Victoria area. Here are some recent photos that were submitted to us.
VICTORIA, TX

