NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Viral TikTok says only true Texans know where this Whataburger is located
If you know, you know.
The Backstory: Five years ago this week, Hurricane Harvey brought catastrophic flooding to Texas
TEXAS, USA — From Rockport to La Grange to Port Arthur, Hurricane Harvey, which first came ashore along the middle Texas coast on Aug. 25, 2017, left death and destruction in its path, with the Houston area suffering the worst damage. As the story unfolded on television that August,...
Could ship-channel dredging punish Port Aransas during another Harvey?
"My impression of all this storm surge stuff is that the model -- that there could be as much as 14 inches additional storm surge above and beyond what we saw during Harvey," said a coastal ecologist.
Harvey's fury still lives on in the minds of those who were in its path
The people of the Coastal Bend now keep Hurricane Harvey in their back pockets. Its memory is still haunting.
KSAT 12
160-year-old Port Aransas business still going strong 5 years after Hurricane Harvey
PORT ARANSAS, Texas – The Tarpon Inn is one of the oldest buildings still standing in Port Aransas, not because it’s the strongest structure in the area but because the owner and community care so deeply about keeping it open and preserving its history. Originally constructed in 1862,...
1 Person Critically Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
Corpus Christi police personnel closed down all southbound lanes of Staples on Tuesday night following a major motorcycle accident at the intersection of South Staples St. and Holly Rd.
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to "Abort Offshore." It's a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal water to have abortions.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
Alice now out of drought restrictions after water levels at Lake Corpus Christi increase
ALICE, Texas — The City of Alice has rescinded Stage 1 and Stage 2 drought restrictions as water levels continue to rise at Lake Corpus Christi. The lake is at 88.9 feet and drought restrictions are triggered at 88 feet, a news release from the City of Alice said.
Here's why the City of Alice was able to lift their water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Alice said there is now enough water supply for their town thanks to all of the recent rain, with the decision being made to rescind their water restrictions. This as residents in the City of Corpus Christi and Portland will have to...
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the Hyperloop
When Elon Musk is not in the news about cryptocurrency Dogecoin, his legal battle with Twitter, or the Tesla stock split, the billionaire finds time to talk about one of his “projects”. Musk tweeted on Twiiter about creating a hyperloop that would connect Austin to San Antonio.
'Rockport was rebuilt by people, churches, and good samaritans'
Joe Kirchens and his family stayed in their home the night Hurricane Harvey made landfall. Aransas County remembers that night, and the long road back to recovery.
‘Really had a lot of misconceptions’: Texas faith leaders visit southern border
A small group of Texas faith leaders was on the border in South Texas this week, hoping to help find common ground on the immigration crisis.
FIVE YEARS AGO: Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall [MORE PHOTOS]
Five years ago, many people in Victoria and the Crossroads area were surprised by the strength and force of Hurricane Harvey, myself included. Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit. The hurricane's violent eyewall winds destroyed entire city blocks. I think most of us were taken aback by the damage that Hurricane Harvey produced in the Victoria area. Here are some recent photos that were submitted to us.
Click2Houston.com
‘We’d like to reward you a pair of our shiny silver bracelets’: Aransas Pass PD seeking owner of RV found abandoned near shoreline
ARANSAS PASS, Texas – Authorities are seeking the owner of an RV that was left abandoned on the shores of Aransas Pass. According to a Facebook post from the Aransas Pass Police Department, pictures show the RV covered in several tarp covers, broken doors and windows and rusted parked near the shore.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Torrential Rain Washes Exceptional Drought Out of North Texas; Compare Before/After
The deluge earlier this week is proving very beneficial in reducing the severity of the ongoing drought in North Texas, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. This week's report showed most of North Texas is now in the Moderate or Severe drought stage, which is an...
Lake Corpus Christi rises, combined lake levels still not enough to lift water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water continues to rise at Lake Corpus Christi as runoff from heavy recent rain makes its way down the Nueces River. That means the combined lake levels for our regions water supply is going back up. Now over 40%. Local leaders remain cautiously optimistic that...
