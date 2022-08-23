Read full article on original website
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner
Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Delfina Blaquier Meghan Markle Prince HarryScreenshot Youtube. There has been a lot of Meghan Markle bashing in the past week after she debuted her Archetype Podcast but not everyone is critiquing the Duchess of Sussex. Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras a polo pal of Prince Harry had some really nice things to say about Markle. According to The Daily Mail Figueras could not stop "gushing" about the Royal couple and said of regarding Harry "Meghan makes an 'amazing teammate' for him off the pitch."
Meghan Markle Says Prince Harry Told Her 'I Lost My Dad' In Royal Exit Fallout
“It’s interesting, I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking,” the Duchess of Sussex said in a wide-ranging interview.
Johnny Depp's brief MTV VMAs cameo appearance divides viewers
Johnny Depp joked during a VMAs gig as the show's moonperson that he was "available" for anything following his libel trial with Amber Heard.
Daniel Radcliffe Becomes Parody and Polka “Weird Al” Yankovic in Trailer for Roku Biopic
Daniel Radcliffe, wig and all, explains the origin of his popular song parody and polka career in the official trailer for the upcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. “All I wanted was to make up new words to a song that already exists,” Yankovic says at one point to explain his artistic drive. So, by taking on the stage name of Weird Al Yankovic, the entertainer began coming up with parody songs using his accordion and back-up band.More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto Film Festival: Daniel Radcliffe's 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' to Open Midnight MadnessRoku's Decline: Wall Street Sees Rocky Road...
Meghan Markle said she feels like she is finally able to use her voice in new podcast 'Archetypes'
"Archetypes," which Markle recently started recording, features conversations with famous friends about how women are unfairly labeled.
internationaltechnology.com
Balenciaga launches earrings that look like shoelaces for Rs 20, 847; netizens react
New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga's recently launched earrings that look like shoelaces is the new topic of discussion online. The jewellery, which is made of recycled polyester and cotton with antique silver brass, is reportedly priced at Rs 20,847. The product has a hook and...
