Balenciaga launches earrings that look like shoelaces for Rs 20, 847; netizens react
New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga's recently launched earrings that look like shoelaces is the new topic of discussion online. The jewellery, which is made of recycled polyester and cotton with antique silver brass, is reportedly priced at Rs 20,847. The product has a hook and...
Harry Potter star fumes at Air Canada for kicking him out of first class: ‘Worst airline in North America’
Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada as the “worst airline in North America” after he was allegedly kicked out of first class on a recent flight from the US to Canada.Mr Lewis, who played the lovable character Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter films, took to social media on Friday to vent about his experience with Canada’s biggest airline.“Confirmed. Air Canada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something,” he tweeted.In a string of replies to other social media users, the 33-year-old British actor revealed that he was booked to fly first...
Welcome to Wrexham is football tourism for the age of Ted Lasso
First, the oligarchs came for football, then it was the oil-rich states. Now, Hollywood money has arrived on the scene. Last year, the American actor Rob McElhenney and the significantly more famous Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham AFC, a Welsh side playing in the lowest tier of professional football in the UK. True to their showbiz roots, the actors’ stewardship will take the form of an FX docuseries called Welcome to Wrexham, which premiered last week. This is the beautiful game in the age of Ted Lasso.To be completely candid, some – OK, much – of my objection to...
Starwatch: the lowdown on Sagittarius, the archer
Not all of the constellation is visible from the UK, but some may see the most recognisable central portion
Not like udder milk: 'synthetic milk' made without cows may be coming to supermarket shelves near you
The global dairy industry is changing. Among the disruptions is competition from food alternatives not produced using animals – including potential challenges posed by synthetic milk. Synthetic milk does not require cows or other animals. It can have the same biochemical make up as animal milk, but is grown using an emerging biotechnology technique know as “precision fermentation” that produces biomass cultured from cells. More than 80% of the world’s population regularly consume dairy products. There have been increasing calls to move beyond animal-based food systems to more sustainable forms of food production. Synthetic milks offer dairy milk without concerns such as methane...
