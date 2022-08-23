ATLANTA - Newly released 911 audio suggests the kidnappings and shooting that wounded Nappy Roots rapper Fish Scales may have been an inside job. According to records from the Atlanta Police Department, Melvin Adams, who is better known by his stage name Fish Scales, was leaving Atlantatucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood when an armed robber pointed a gun at him and forced him back inside the business while demanding money.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO