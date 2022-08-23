ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

911 call suggests Nappy Roots Fish Scales kidnapping, shooting may be 'inside job'

ATLANTA - Newly released 911 audio suggests the kidnappings and shooting that wounded Nappy Roots rapper Fish Scales may have been an inside job. According to records from the Atlanta Police Department, Melvin Adams, who is better known by his stage name Fish Scales, was leaving Atlantatucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood when an armed robber pointed a gun at him and forced him back inside the business while demanding money.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff says technology helped lead to arrest in deadly hit and run

WINDER, Ga. - Investigators in Barrow County are revealing the technology that led deputies to arrest a 36-year-old woman for a deadly hit and run last weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot during attempted robbery in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a suspect in a shooting during an attempted armed robbery late Saturday night. Officials say at around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 2400 block of Abner Terrace. At the scene, officers found a 39-year-old victim with...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Atlanta Police Department
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at NW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Police have safely removed a female victim and apprehended a male suspect after a multi-hour SWAT standoff at an Atlanta home Friday night. Officials say around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Bridgeport Drive after reports of a dispute at a home in the area.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

FBI Atlanta encourages companies to act ahead of cyber attacks

ATLANTA - Cyber crimes are one of the biggest complaints and concerns officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Atlanta office handle. "Ransomware groups are causing more destruction, increasing their ransom demands and impacting our economy more than ever," explained FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley. SAC Farley...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car

ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man who followed teenage girl home from job arrested for DUI, deputies say

BRASELTON, Ga. - A 24-year-old man was arrested on DUI charges after Jackson County Sheriff's deputies say he followed a teenager home on Thursday night. Volodymyr Ionashku, of Hoschton, was charged with DUI, driving while unlicensed, and failure to maintain lanes. Deputies say it started shortly after 10:20 p.m., when...
HOSCHTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
HAMPTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Helicopter makes emergency landing at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating an emergency landing at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Saturday night. Officials say incident happened Saturday around 9 p.m. at the airport. According to DeKalb Fire, a helicopter was taking off at the airport when it experienced a "tail strike" and had to...
CHAMBLEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 17-year-old Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help tracking down a missing Clayton County teenager. Officials say 17-year-old Sophie Bryant was last seen in Ellenwood near her home on the 5000 block of Thurgood Court. Investigators described Bryant as being 5-foot-7-inches tall with a weight of 106 pounds. She has...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy