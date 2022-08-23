Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Feed Each Other During a Romantic Honeymoon Lunch
Something about the Lake Como air makes Mr. and Mrs. Affleck pack on the PDA. The newlyweds were spotted continuing their Italian honeymoon yesterday, looking so in love while enjoying a romantic lunch. They were even photographed feeding each other while enjoying their al-fresco meal, which included breaks to share kisses and take photos at the lakefront restaurant.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Taylor Swift Announces New Album After Making History At 2022 VMAs
Swift revealed new music is on the way and announced her new album's title after her Video of the Year win.
Harper's Bazaar
Lizzo Is Utterly Enchanting in a Billowing Iridescent Gown at the 2022 VMAs
Lizzo is bringing her A game to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a billowing navy blue gown. The dramatic piece, hailing from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2022 couture collection, featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and cascades of iridescent fabric engulfing her figure. She accessorized with matching sheer opera gloves and gold jewelry, which included multiple hoop earrings, as well as a cuff adorning her green-tinted lips.
Harper's Bazaar
Kendall Jenner Wears a Chocolate Brown Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Kendall Jenner went monochromatic for her latest off-duty look. The supermodel was spotted heading into an office building in Beverly Hills yesterday, wearing a head-to-toe chocolate brown outfit that reminded us of the '90s. In the pics, the reality star pairs a loose brown, knee-length skirt with a matching racerback tank top, finishing the look with shiny cowboy boots that hit mid-calf.
Harper's Bazaar
Gabrielle Union Wears A Fiery Tube Top and Maxi Skirt in Spain
Gabrielle Union's stunning vacation style has made a comeback. The Being Mary Jane actress is enjoying her annual summer vacation with her husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, and the stylish couple are sharing some fun party looks. While France and Italy seemed to be the year's favored destinations for other celebs, the Union-Wades have spent their time touring the Spanish islands, including Mallorca and Menorca.
Harper's Bazaar
Fashion highlights from the 2022 MTV VMAs
Stars gathered to celebrate the last 12 months of music last night at the 2022 MTV VMAs, which this year was held in New Jersey. For a red carpet typically known for its colourful, outlandish brand of glitz and glamour, it was a decidedly monochrome affair, with many of the A-list attendees opting to walk the red carpet in black or nude shades.
Harper's Bazaar
Angelina Jolie Goes Casual in Breezy Wide-Leg Trousers and a Cropped Tank
Ever the epitome of sophistication, Angelina Jolie surprised fans this week when she stepped out in a dressed-down (but still chic) look for a solo outing in Los Angeles. The actress was seen leaving an office building in Beverly Hills Wednesday in a sleek all-black ensemble—à la Tomb Raider's Lara Croft—made up of a cropped tank which exposed her belly button, pleated wide-leg trousers, chunky platform sandals, and the celebrity It Bag of the season: Yves Saint Laurent's quilted lambskin shopping bag.
Harper's Bazaar
Anitta Just Made History at the 2022 VMAs
Congratulations are in order for Brazilian superstar Anitta. The "Lobby" singer became the first ever Brazilian artist to take home a MTV Video Music Awards during Sunday night's televised ceremony. The star took home a moonperson for "Best Latin" for her viral hit song "Envolver", following a show stopping performance of the same track just minutes before. The category was a highly competitive one, featuring Latin music heavyweights such as Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Becky G and Karol G, and Daddy Yankee also nominated.
Harper's Bazaar
Angelina Jolie Wears a White Sundress While Plant Shopping in LA
Angelina Jolie stepped out in another effortlessly stylish look yesterday. The actress and humanitarian was photographed while shopping for plants with her 14-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt in Los Angeles yesterday. She was seen smiling as she carried a small plant and a statue, before she and her son left the nursery.
Harper's Bazaar
Britney Spears Celebrates "Hold Me Closer" Reaching No. 1
Britney Spears has officially made her chart-topping comeback. Her first song in six years, the Elton John duet "Hold Me Closer," immediately topped the iTunes charts in the U.S. and dozens of countries upon its release yesterday. To celebrate, the "Stronger" singer posted a since-deleted selfie video on Instagram, breaking out her best British accent to deliver a message to the "Tiny Dancer" singer.
