Congratulations are in order for Brazilian superstar Anitta. The "Lobby" singer became the first ever Brazilian artist to take home a MTV Video Music Awards during Sunday night's televised ceremony. The star took home a moonperson for "Best Latin" for her viral hit song "Envolver", following a show stopping performance of the same track just minutes before. The category was a highly competitive one, featuring Latin music heavyweights such as Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Becky G and Karol G, and Daddy Yankee also nominated.

WORLD ・ 11 HOURS AGO